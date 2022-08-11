Kenya Barris is taking the yellow brick road to Oz for Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Wizard of Oz” remake. The creator of “Black-ish” is set to write and direct the reimagining, which was first announced in 2021. In last year’s release, the movie was described as a “fresh take” on Dorothy and the Land of Oz. L. Frank Baum’s beloved book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” has been retold on the big and small screen many times over the years, the most famous being the classic 1939 musical starring Judy Garland. It follows a Kansas farm girl named Dorothy who is swept away by a tornado and finds herself — and her dog Toto — in the colorful Land of Oz.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO