Crime Lab Employee Testifies In Dubuque Man’s Murder Trial

The third day of testimony is underway in a trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. Called to the witness stand was Tara Scott, who works in the DNA casework section of the state of Iowa’s crime lab. Scott reviewed some of the items the state lab tested for DNA. A metal pipe found in Williamson’s garage tested positive for Williamson’s blood. Some jeans and a shirt of Fishler’s were also tested, but did not come back positive for the presence of blood.
KCRG.com

Driver taken into custody following Linn County car chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 11:05 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Deputies traveled to 1138 Dubuque Road in search of 20-year-old Chloe Snider from Springville for a Felony Revocation Probation Warrant for Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony. When they arrived at the scene they found Snider leaving the...
KCRG.com

Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
superhits106.com

Motorcyclist Struck In Dubuque

Police said one person was injured Wednesday according to a crash report. 40 year old Marlon Snead, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. A report states Snead was riding an unregistered motorized bike without any headlights. The accident happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. Snead entered the intersection and was hit by 31 year old Logan Lyster, of Dubuque, who was turning north onto Windsor from Rhomberg. Snead was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating a non-registered vehicle and having an insufficient number of headlights.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Marion man accused of repeatedly using racial slur to address Johnson County deputy

A drunk driving suspect is accused of repeatedly using a racial slur when addressing an Iowa City Police officer. The deputy pulled over 21-year-old Cameron Williams of Marion just after 2am Saturday as he was driving his 2010 Nissan Maxima the wrong way down Market Street with his headlights off. Williams reportedly got out of the car and fled on foot, but was eventually tasered and captured.
MARION, IA
x1071.com

Drug arrest in Platteville

The Platteville Police Department made a drug arrest Wednesday after the execution of a search warrant and placed a man from Platteville under arrest. The search warrant was served at a residence on East Main Street in Platteville. The warrant yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and a firearm. Paul Key, Jr. of Platteville was arrested and charged with being a Felon in Possession of a firearm. The Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force was assisted by the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team and the Platteville Police Department.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
KWQC

Police: Man arrested for holding a woman against her will

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he held a woman against her will with a knife to her throat. Devan A Barger, 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon- injure/provoke fear, a Class C felony; false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility

A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School

COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Colesburg man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into and burglarized Edgewood-Colesburg Elementary school and one of its concession stands on separate occasions. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Tanner Bailey, 30, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the incidents....
COLESBURG, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
anash.org

Fund to Help Recovery of 16-Year-Old Accident Victim

A campaign was launched to help the recovery of Yossi, a 16-year-old boy visiting from Postville Iowa, who was hit by a car on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights over a month ago and is still hospitalized. On early Friday morning July 1st, Yossi, a 16-year-old boy visiting from Postville...
POSTVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

The Meskwaki Nation holds 106th Meskwaki Annual Powwow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dancing is a lifelong tradition for Army veteran Dixie Kapayou who served for 20 years as a graphic illustrator . The memories go back to her father Eugene who served in the navy. She said “He used to like to dance with a shotgun and in his later years he started dancing with a cane but he’d always be up there dancing.” The four day long event starts each day with the Grand Entry where veterans carry the flags of the United States, the POW/MIA flag, and tribal flags followed by everyone who dances in the powwow. And each dance carries its own meaning. Namabeya who is a member of the Meskwaki nation and danced in the powwow said “We have a specific dance the Meskwaki dance and it starts out slow and non threating but then you get more taller and more aware. Kapayou said “Sometimes you see the same faces but other times you know we have people coming from out of state from Minnesota, Arizona, Nebraska, Washington state all coming to this pow wow.” People traveled from across the country to see the powwow...enjoying the music, jewelry and food. Kapayou says it is heartwarming to see how many people came out. Kapayou said “I think its great I mean there are powwows all over the place other tribes have their powwows i mean to come to ours because of our dances that means a lot.” Iowa Senate candidate Admiral Mike Franken, and Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear both spoke at the event.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Parents react to CRCSD announcing ransom payment

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61

A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
ELDRIDGE, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque-headquartered lumber company buying Georgia business

Spahn & Rose Lumber Company, a Dubuque lumber and building materials distributor announced that it’s purchasing Still Lumber Company, based in Georgia. According to a press release, Still Lumber’s customers include contractors, builders, remodelers, homeowners and Georgia film and TV studios. The acquisition marks Spahn & Rose’s second recent major addition of a Georgia-based business after they purchased Metro Building Products in 2021. Spahn & Rose also bought Dunn Lumber, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in 2019 and Moeller & Walter Lumber, in Reinbeck, Iowa, in 2020.
