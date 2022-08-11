Alex Ehrlich will begin his second season at the helm of leading Crawfordsville girls soccer. While it has been has a struggle for the Athenian girls soccer program the last few seasons, last year despite winning just one game, CHS showed progress and was in many games including both county games (1-0 loss to Southmont and 2-1 loss to North Montgomery). CHS fell 1-0 to South Vermillion and also fell in a shootout to Frankfort.

