Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina Andras
Related
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Melanie Smihula, Edkey Sequoia Schools
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Melanie Smihula, executive director of Exceptional Student Services, Edkey Sequoia Schools. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
citysuntimes.com
Monsoon 2022: Scottsdale storm response update
A powerful monsoon storm moved through Scottsdale over the past 24 hours – strong winds knocked down power poles and dropped more than three inches of rain in some locations. Scottsdale’s public safety and storm response teams worked around the clock to rescue stranded people and re-open roads as quickly as possible.
azbigmedia.com
4 tips for aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs
Scottsdale Community College recently announced a certification program aimed at cannabis entrepreneurs that focuses on cannabis business fundamentals. Cannabis has been legal in Arizona medicinally for 12 years, and recreationally for almost two years. Throughout Arizona, it has become a multibillion-dollar industry that many entrepreneurs are getting involved in. The...
kjzz.org
The fall semester is about to begin, but UA has public health concerns
This month, students at Arizona’s three public universities are returning for the new semester. But the latest public health crisis with monkeypox, plus ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, plus flu season, has university officials concerned. Former Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona is with the University of Arizona. He says this perfect...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oucampus.org
2420 W Glenrosa Ave
Beautiful Two Bedroom Available for Move-in! - Thank you for your interest in Glenrosa. This property is offering a two bedroom apartment located on 2420 W. Glenrosa Ave in Phoenix. Apartment Features:. • Appliances Included. • Beautiful Vinyl Flooring. • Single Level. •Two Toned Paint. • Central Air Conditioning. This...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
azbigmedia.com
3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable
Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
azbigmedia.com
PRESS Coffee says 10th location is coming to Tempe
PRESS Coffee announced it will open the tenth Valley location inside 100 Mill this August. Located conveniently at 100 S. Mill Ave., with easy access to Mill Ave. and Loop 202, PRESS will join other well-known tenants including Amazon and Deloitte but be the sole coffee provider in the building.
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
fox10phoenix.com
Road to recovery: Arizona rescue cares for puppy with cleft palate
PHOENIX - The Arizona Small Dog Rescue is taking on a big case after a severely underweight, dehydrated puppy with a cleft palate came into their shelter. "Ziggy came to us in pretty rough shape," said foster mom Denise Moore. "He was about 2 1/2 weeks old, severely dehydrated, underweight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eegee’s Will Possibly Open Their Next Location in Peoria
Get ready to have more fresh and fruity frozen treats in the Valley.
ABC 15 News
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
AZFamily
Storms move into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continued for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and slowly made its way toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.
ABC 15 News
Loose livestock in Buckeye causes crashes, property damage
BUCKEYE, AZ — Long before lumber and drywall developments were staked into the ground west of the White Tank Mountains, cattle and their ranchers were some of the only neighbors in that part of the West Valley. Growth in the area caused the bovine move away from one of...
'Failure to address the growing homelessness crisis': Residents, businesses file lawsuit against Phoenix
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix's "failure to address the growing homelessness crisis" is the main reason behind a new lawsuit filed by residents and businesses near. Arizona's largest homeless encampment, paperwork shows. The lawsuit states that plaintiffs are property and business owners who live or work between 7th...
Family of ASU freshman killed in hazing ritual says lives will be saved under new bill
PHOENIX — A new law in Arizona is targeting the dangers of hazing rituals. Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2322 into law. The bill titled “Jack’s Law" is named in honor of former Arizona State University freshman Jack Culolias. Culolias died in November 2012 from alcohol...
Popular Utah-based coffee chain plans expansion into Pinal County
(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — A Utah coffeehouse chain is set to expand into Arizona, with three new stores on the horizon for the Phoenix metro area. Beans & Brews Coffeehouse already has one Arizona store, situated in Colorado City. But the company has recently confirmed its plan to openthree additional locations in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
Comments / 0