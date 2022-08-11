Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU
Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
ComicBook
Man-Thing: How Kevin Feige Was Instrumental in Development of SYFY Original
Around these parts, Kevin Feige is a name synonymous with the highest-grossing franchise to ever grace Hollywood. Overseeing the development of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Feige has become the highest-earning producer of all time thanks to massive box office hauls like Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther. As with most career projections across any industry, however, everything wasn't always a massive win.
ComicBook
Daredevil Fan Poster Teases the MCU's Street-Level Future
At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the existence of three distinct parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—a supernatural arm led in part by Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, a cosmic branch with the likes of The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and last but not least, a street-level sector led by Daredevil and Spider-Man.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
She-Hulk Director Addresses Jessica Jones Cameo Rumors
The premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right around the corner, and there's a lot of excitement from fans about seeing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) make her live-action debut. The series' legal comedy premise has already been expected to introduce some weird and entertaining cameos from across Marvel canon, something that has led to a lot of theories from fans. One rumor that surrounded the series in its early days of production was that Krysten Ritter would be reprising her role as Jessica Jones in the series — something that one of the series' directors, Kat Coiro, is addressing.
ComicBook
The Rock Elaborates on Why He Fought for Black Adam and Shazam to Have Separate Movies
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has delved into the reasons he fought for Black Adam and Shazam to headline their own solo movies. It's been 15 years since Dwayne Johnson was first announced to be playing the antihero Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam, in a DC film pitting the character against his longtime rival Shazam!. Of course, those plans were eventually changed, with Zachary Levi starring in 2019's Shazam! and December's Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Black Adam hits theaters on October 21st, and Johnson has been speaking out regarding Black Adam needing his own movie after reading the script for the original Shazam joint venture. Now, the actor is detailing why he wanted to protect Black Adam's ruthlessness and violence.
John Wick Prequel Series Moves to Peacock, on Track for 2023 Premiere
The John Wick prequel series is now gunning for the Peacock streaming service, and not Starz. Peacock and Lionsgate announced on Monday that The Continental, the three-part “special event” that was originally developed for Starz, instead will premiere exclusively on Peacock in 2023. Told from the perspective of the titular hotel’s manager, a young Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell and based on Ian McShane’s character in the John Wick films) is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he’d left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point...
ComicBook
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Man-Thing Director's Commentary | Phase Zero
Long before the days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios helped various studios craft feature films based on the publisher's vast stable of characters. This meant Lionsgate, a powerhouse amongst indie film studios, was able to scoop up the live-action rights of some Marvel superstars. Before long, the studio partnered with SYFY to make Man-Thing, a small-budget horror flick made with the smallest budget ever given to a Marvel flick.
ComicBook
Stephen King Pitches Children of the Corn vs Predator Movie Because Why Not
Fan-favorite horror author Stephen King is always willing to offer an opinion on a new movie or throw out a theoretical idea for something and his latest might be his best. Following the release of Prey on Hulu, the biggest premiere of anything on the streaming platform, many are wondering what the future of the Predator series will hold moving forward, Stephen King for one has an idea, combine it with one of his own franchises. "How about this for a movie idea?" King tweeted, "CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star." Based on the replies, people seem to agree.
ComicBook
Netflix's Top 2 TV Shows Had a Crossover Last Year
Two dark fantasy series, The Sandman and Locke & Key are currently topping Netflix's streaming charts. Some fans may not realize that these shows are based on comics whose universe crossed over just last year. Though The Sandman concluded in 1996, and the original Locke & Key saga ran from 2008 through 2013, stories have continued to be told in their respective canons. For The Sandman, DC Comics launched a series of sequels and spinoffs under The Sandman Universe in 2018, which continues today. Meanwhile, IDW Publishing has published a series of Locke & Key prequels collectively known as The Golden Age. The last of those prequels, Hell & Gone, was an intercompany crossover that connected The Sandman and Locke & Key mythologies.
ComicBook
Official She-Hulk Tinder Profile Appears on Dating App
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally hitting Disney+ on Thursday and Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun with the promos. We've seen some cool stuff like a special edition She-Hulk doll and a lot of enjoyable interviews with the cast, including ones where they reveal which Marvel characters they want to crossover with. Today, some fans discovered a silly new marketing strategy. You can now match with She-Hulk on Tinder!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Confirms Series Will Deal With Sokovia Accords
After first appearing as the central plot point in Captain America: Civil War, the Sokovia Accords have largely been forgotten about. In fact, only two properties within the Marvel Cinematic Universe have even referenced the superhero-surveilling law—Black Widow, a film set immediately after Civil War, and Disney+'s WandaVision. Now...
ComicBook
New Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art May Reveal Cut X-Men Easter Egg
An X-Men Easter egg may have been found in concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth film in the Thor franchise introduced Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor, along with officially welcoming Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hercules in a post-credits scene. In order to defeat the evil Gorr the God Butcher, our collection of heroes traveled to Omnipotent City to seek the help of Zeus and his lightning bolt. Gods from all across the MCU were hiding out in Omnipotent City from Gorr, and the latest concept art gives a look at some of the deities in attendance, including one with ties to the X-Men.
ComicBook
Rick Riordan Gives Big Updates on Disney+'s Percy Jackson Production Status
Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians continues to soldier on. The serialized reboot of Rick Riordan's best-selling books is currently in production, shooting eight episodes that will cover the events of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, the first installment of the five-novel franchise. While most of the Greek gods remain unknown, Percy Jackson has Walker Scobell (Secret Headquarters) in the titular role as well as Leah Jeffries (Beast) and Aryan Simhadri (Trevor: The Musical) fulfilling the supporting characters of Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively.
ComicBook
Ewan McGregor Comments on Possibly Joining the MCU
Ewan McGregor is no stranger to franchise filmmaking. The beloved actor is well-known for portraying the iconic Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, as well as the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney+. A couple of years ago, he played the villainous Roman Sionis in Birds of Prey. With Star Wars and DC already under his belt, fans are obviously curious as to whether McGregor would also want to take a stab at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Paul Cornell Talks About His New Fantasy Rom-Com OGN Three Little Wishes and Shares His Thoughts on the Next Era of Doctor Who
What happens when the world's most fastidious lawyer has the power to change the world with wishes? That's the premise behind Three Little Wishes, the new graphic novel from Paul Cornell (Doctor Who, I Walk With Monsters) and Steve Yeowell (Zenith), with letter Simon Bowland and colorist Pippa Bowland. Kelly, a "finicky" lawyer, comes to possess a bottle containing Oberon, king of the fairies. He's bound to grant her three wishes, but Kelly knows how tricky wishes can be and goes out of her way to avoid an unfortunate ironic ending. Instead, she uses all of her legal skills and attention to detail to make a perfect wish.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Confirms Obi-Wan Series Was Originally About Luke Skywalker and Ben
At one point, Obi-Wan was being developed at Lucasfilm as a film trilogy, following the eponymous Jedi protecting a young Luke Skywalker from Tusken Raiders on Tatooine. After Solo bombed with fans and critics alike, the Kathleen Kennedy-led studio shelved future movies in hopes of a better solution. Along came...
ComicBook
Green Lantern John Stewart Adopts the Emerald Knight Mantle in New DC Comic
A new DC one-shot features John Stewart foregoing his Green Lantern mantle to become the Emerald Knight. Writer Geoffrey Thorne (Blood Syndicate: Season One) and artist Marco Santucci have been chronicling John Stewart's adventures across Future State: Green Lantern and Green Lantern, with the last issue of the latter revealing Stewart's new Emerald Knight form. These events took place separate from the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event, where Stewart and the rest of the Justice League are believed to be dead at the hands of Pariah and his Dark Army.
Comments / 0