ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

A town in America is so backed up with poo it's closed down

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A town in Massachusetts is in a state of emergency as it was forced to close down due to too much poo.

On Thursday, Provincetown issued an emergy declaration on its website and Facebook, which said that any restaurant or food business utilising its vacuum sewer system must close quickly.

It also said that residential properties on the system should also limit the water use, including instances of "dishwashing, laundry, showering and only flush when absolutely necessary."

The town's officials also anticipated needing up to 48 hours to repair the vacuum system and get it running, as usual, Town Manager Alex Morse noted.

He also explained that the restaurant shut-downs in the town are necessary to "prevent a further public health emergency caused by sewer overflows."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Reducing the flow into the sewers will help the repair get done.

On Thursday and Friday and the town also had 18 port-a-potties arriving at 11 a.m. that was being set up on Ryder Street near Town Hall.

The sewer emergency also doesn't impact sewer customers that are on the gravity system or properties with on-location septic systems.

A map of the different sewage systems was posted on Facebook. The vacuum system is colour-coded in brown, and the gravity system is in green.



The town said it would provide updates throughout the next couple of days.

Provincetown's sewer emergency came after a major storm crashed on Tuesday afternoon.

It brought on bringing relentless rain showers and caused some local flooding.

According to NBC 10 Boston, the Provincetown Police Department noted that on that day, the central vacuum sewer station experienced an electrical malfunction due to the extensive rain.

At that time as well, the police said staff at the Wastewater Treatment Facility were doing their best to remedy the problem.

This is not the first time Provincetown's Commercial Street area experienced sewage issues.

On Independence Day weekend in 2009, the Cape Cod Times reported that raw sewage bubbled from underground and ran like "a river."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 9

Related
iheart.com

Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans

ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
ORLEANS, MA
Boston

Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding

With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Sewers#Facebook
94.9 HOM

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
philstockworld.com

400 Square Foot Nantucket Cottages Are Selling For Millions

Just in case you were wondering whether or not the real estate market is still mired in a bubble, just remember there are 350 square foot cottages in Nantucket that are selling for millions of dollars. Several cottages in the area were assessed at $10,000 per square foot, according to...
NANTUCKET, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
capecod.com

Construction to cause closure of Route 3 ramps in Bourne

BOURNE – On Monday, August 15th, as part of the continuing pavement upgrades being made to Route 3, the contractor will be closing the Route 3 Southbound On/Off ramps. These will include the ramp exiting Route 3 just prior to the Sagamore Bridge and the ramp leading to the Sagamore Bridge from the Scenic Highway. Detours will be in place but plan accordingly as they will involve extended travel distances.
BOURNE, MA
AccuWeather

Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall

Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferry breakdown caused ripple effect for SSA

The Steamship Authority’s schedule was a mess on Saturday after the MV Nantucket had to be replaced by MV Sankaty, a smaller ferry that has less walk-on capacity. According to spokesman Sean Driscoll, an engine governor needed to be replaced on the Nantucket. The repairs to the Nantucket continued Sunday morning, the SSA reported. At about 8:30 am, the SSA tweeted that the repairs were complete and the Nantucket would return to its schedule starting at 8:35 am Sunday. Meanwhile the Sankaty will remain in service “to accommodate vehicles that were unable to travel earlier this morning,” a tweet states.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured.
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
SCITUATE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
BOSTON, MA
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy