My Hero Academia Season 6 Will Address a Major Complaint
As the summer anime season chugs along, all eyes are on the fall and what the industry will be releasing when its next cour comes around. From Chainsaw Man to Mob Psycho 100 and more, the fall 2022 season is stacked. The cour will also welcome the next season of My Hero Academia as Izuku is getting ready to face his most intense battle yet. And now, a new report suggests the premiere of season six will address a long-held issue with fans.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Crossover Promo Seemingly Reveals Important Detail
In case you somehow missed it, Fortnite developer Epic Games finally revealed late last week that some kind of Dragon Ball crossover was officially set to be announced. As is typical for any sort of event like this in Fortnite, leaks and rumors about Dragon Ball joining the free-to-play battle royale video game in some capacity have been coming in hot for months. That said, a new bit of promotional material seems to have confirmed an important aspect of the crossover ahead of an official reveal.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Crushes The Stone Pillar
The Demon Slayer Corps is filled with plenty of strong monster hunters, but none are as strong as the Hashira. The Pillars of Demon Slayer have affected the journey of Tanjiro and his friends in a number of different ways, with this season alone introducing fans to the likes of the Flame Hashira Rengoku and the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. While not having much screen time so far, one cosplayer has brought Demon Slayer's Stone Hashira to the real world.
Stranger Things Makeup Team Talk the Glam and Gore of Season 4
The first season of Stranger Things provided the filmmakers with the difficult enough task of authentically replicating the look and feel of the '80s through era-appropriate costumes, sets, and makeup, with each episode diving even further into the series' more unsettling elements and adding even more challenges to the production. With each passing season, the narrative dives even deeper into otherworldly environments, while its fandom also spreads even further, resulting in millions of viewers around the world witnessing the work of the makeup team's attempts to immerse the audience in the nostalgic adventure. In Season 4 of the series, the filmmakers faced their biggest challenges yet, requiring the expert talents of Makeup Department Head Amy L. Forsythe and Co-Department Head Devin Morales.
Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU
Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.
The ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Team Already Fears Racist Backlash Against Cast
This fall will provide a hearty feast for all fans of fantasy. If HBO’s new Game of Thrones saga House of Dragon or Star Wars’ latest epic Andor on Disney+ weren’t enough to whet your appetite there’s going to be Prime Video’s upcoming addition to the Lord of the Rings universe to binge on, too. The already record-breaking series is gearing up to launch this September, and in a new tell-all with TIME magazine, the cast and creators dished on their fears, hopes, and excitements for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.While most fans of J. R....
Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Announced
Disney and Marvel have announced a new showcase that will take place next month focused entirely on upcoming video games that are in the works. The event, which is set to transpire in tandem with D23 Expo, will take place on Friday, September 9th at 1:00 pm PT/4:00 pm ET. And while most of the games that have been confirmed to appear at the show have already been announced, some surprises seem like they will also be in store.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Could Contain Highly-Requested New Feature
It looks like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is the forthcoming sequel to Insomniac's popular PlayStation game, could contain a feature that many fans have been asking for. As of this past week, the original Marvel's Spider-Man finally came to PC for those on Steam and the Epic Games Store. And while the game has already proven to be a big hit, it looks like some data within the PC version could tease plans that Insomniac has for the future.
Marvel's Man-Thing Film Had a Budget of Just $5 Million
As rumors swirl regarding the potential Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Man-Thing, fans might be surprised to know it won't be the character's first appearance. Before the popularity of the MCU, the rights of the character find themselves stationed at Lionsgate, which made an R-rated slasher flick using the Marvel horror icon. While it's not unheard of for modern day Marvel blockbusters to cost upwards of $250 million to produce, Lionsgate's Man-Thing flick had a microscopic budget in comparison.
Stephen King Pitches Children of the Corn vs Predator Movie Because Why Not
Fan-favorite horror author Stephen King is always willing to offer an opinion on a new movie or throw out a theoretical idea for something and his latest might be his best. Following the release of Prey on Hulu, the biggest premiere of anything on the streaming platform, many are wondering what the future of the Predator series will hold moving forward, Stephen King for one has an idea, combine it with one of his own franchises. "How about this for a movie idea?" King tweeted, "CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star." Based on the replies, people seem to agree.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fans Can Win One-Of-A-Kind Xbox Series S In New Sweepstakes
Paramount Consumer Products announced their latest "Turtle Power Sweepstakes" today in partnership with ComicBook.com that will make Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) scream COWABUNGA!. Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, these Heroes in a Half Shell have confronted ninjas and pizza delivery men across comics, TV, movies, video games,...
She-Hulk: New Teaser Hints at "Familiar Faces" But Reminds You Not To Forget "Whose Show This Actually Is"
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally being released on Disney+ this week, and the show promises the return of some "familiar faces" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will feature Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. However, the main draw of the new series is the debut of Emmy-winning actor Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. A new promo for the show was released today, and Jennifer breaks the fourth wall to remind fans not to forget "whose show this actually is."
Daredevil Fan Poster Teases the MCU's Street-Level Future
At San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the existence of three distinct parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—a supernatural arm led in part by Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, a cosmic branch with the likes of The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and last but not least, a street-level sector led by Daredevil and Spider-Man.
The Boy Director Teases the Completion of a Brahms Trilogy
Like many January horror releases, 2016's The Boy didn't immediately catch fire among horror fans, though as time went by, more audiences began to appreciate the absurd and unsettling storyline it delivered, which included excitement surrounding the creepy "Brahms" doll on social media. The sequel Brahms: The Boy II landed in theaters in 2020 and explored a different corner of the film's mythology, with director of the series William Brent Bell teasing that he hopes he can close out the storyline with a third film. In the meantime, fans can check out Bell's latest film, Orphan: First Kill, which hits theaters, Digital HD, and Paramount+ on August 19th.
Funko Snaps! Line Launches With a Five Nights at Freddy's Wave
Funko latest attempt to diversify beyond their wildly successful Pop figure line is a collection called Snaps!, and it features vinyl figures and playsets with interchangeable pieces that snap into place. These pieces include a head, two interchangeable faces, a torso, legs, and a character-specific accessory. Funko is kicking off their Snaps line with the iconic horror game series Five Nights at Freddy's, and the first wave includes characters such as Freddy, Bonnie, Foxy, Baby, and more complete with customizable playsets.
Dragon Ball Super Title Teases the Manga's Next Character Debut
Dragon Ball Super has been working through its Granolah arc for months now, and at last, it seems the story is at its end. When the manga released its most recent chapter, fans were shown the light as Goku and his friends managed to take down a stubborn villain with Granolah's help. And ahead of this month's chapter release, a title has appeared that has fans questioning whether this arc is really going to end soon.
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Confirms Obi-Wan Series Was Originally About Luke Skywalker and Ben
At one point, Obi-Wan was being developed at Lucasfilm as a film trilogy, following the eponymous Jedi protecting a young Luke Skywalker from Tusken Raiders on Tatooine. After Solo bombed with fans and critics alike, the Kathleen Kennedy-led studio shelved future movies in hopes of a better solution. Along came...
The Witcher Reportedly Resumes Filming Season 3's Henry Cavill Scenes
Filming of The Witcher Season 3 has been underway for a while now, but it hit a snag recently due to COVID complications that caused work on the show to temporarily be put on hold. Rumor was that Henry Cavill, the star of Netflix's The Witcher who plays Geralt of Rivia, had tested positive for COVID which would naturally limit what all could be done. Netflix never said definitively who had COVID but did confirm production had been paused, though according to the newest reports, filming has apparently resumed including the filming of Cavill's scenes.
Echo Set Photo Reveals New Look at Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin
Kingpin is about to be really busy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to confirmation Vincent D'Onofrio's fan-favorite villain would return in Daredevil: Born Again, the character is also set to appear in Disney+'s Echo. Though Marvel Studios has yet to confirm D'Onofrio's involvement in the Alaqua Cox-starring series, recent photos from the Atlanta-based set show the actor walking around in his iconic Kingpin look.
The Mandalorian Season 4 May Be Happening Sooner Than Expected
By the time Star Wars: The Mandalorian finally returns next year, it will have been over two years since the second season came to an end. Fans were reunited with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu AKA Baby Yoda in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, but everyone is eager to see them back in action in their own series. The wait between the second and third seasons has been long, but there's a good chance there will be a smaller gap between the third and fourth seasons. The latest list of Production Weekly projects (via Inverse) shows that the fourth season of The Mandalorian is already in production.
