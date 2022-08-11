Look up! Check out the full sturgeon moon and Perseid meteor shower

Tonight is the full sturgeon moon. It’s also the fourth supermoon in a row and of this year. Head out after dusk to view the moon rising. If the clouds ruin your view tonight, it will look almost as full tomorrow.

Tonight is also the peak for the Perseid meteor shower. It’s a summer favorite and comes from the comet Swift-Tuttle. It shows up every year in mid-August and is known for its swift and bright meteors.

This year it won’t be quite as spectacular due to the brightness of the full moon. The radiant point for this shower is Perseus, in the northeastern sky which is near Cassiopeia.

When going out to view, try to find the darkest location and sky possible - the later the better. Grab the lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray and give your eyes some time to adjust to the darkness. Then all you need to do is look up! If the weather happens to get in our way, this shower will be visible through about the end of the month.