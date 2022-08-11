ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in Pueblo Aug. 12-23: Superhero day, safety night, Vialpando motorcycle run

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
Friday, Aug. 12

Friends of the Library book sale

Books Again Used Bookstore, 622 S. Union Ave. | The sale lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all books will be 50% off. Sales benefit the Pueblo City-County Library District. The sale runs again Aug. 13. For details, visit booksagain-pueblo.com or call 719-553-0340.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Superhero Day at City Park Pool

221 S. Parkside Ln.| The event runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m. and will feature special superhero and character themed games, relays and surprises. Cost is $3 for children ages 3-17, $4 for adults or free for toddlers 2 and younger.

Neighborhood Safety Night

The Pueblo Riverwalk on Alan Hamel Avenue | The event runs from 4-8 p.m. and the Pueblo Police Department will host music, games, food trucks and giveaways in partnership with Black Hills Energy.

Swallows Charter Academy celebrates 25 years in Pueblo West

Swallows Charter Academy, 101 Civic Center Drive | The event goes from 4:30-8:30 p.m. and features carnival games, outdoor volleyball, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, cornhole, Kalama Polynesian Dancers, face painting, local vendors, dessert trucks, a BBQ cookout, car show, cake walk and a unicorn photo booth. Cost is $5 per person, in advance at swallows-charter-academy.square.site or $8 at the door.

Rollercoaster Night

The Rides at City Park, 3425 Nuckolls Ave. | From 5-9 p.m., the Rides at City Park will feature free rollercoaster rides offered by the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department.

Movies on the Riverwalk

Confluence Plaza, near South Main Street and Alan Hamel Avenue behind Memorial Hall | The animated movie "Sing" will begin at dusk. Bring a blanket or chairs to sit on. The event is free; weather permitting.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Sixth annual Isaiah Vialpando Memorial Vicla Run & Show

Starts at Outpost Harley Davidson, 5001 N. Elizabeth St. | The event begins at 8 a.m. and features music from DJ Tripe M, mariachis, apparel sales and a procession. Five stops are included through 5 p.m. with a blessing of the bikes, trophies, awards, raffles and an auction. Cost is $15 per motorcycle and proceeds benefit the Isiah Vialpando Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund was created by Vialpando's family through the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation in memory of their son, a Colorado State University Pueblo student who was shot and killed in downtown Pueblo in 2015. For details email cordovar719@gmail.com or call 719-543-8933.

Inaugural Riverfest at the Pueblo Riverwalk

125 Riverwalk Pl.| The festival goes from noon to 8 p.m. RoMoBoCo is set to bring wakeboard action to the channel as well as bike and skateboard stunts. Festivities include a build-your-own boat race, local food vendors, live music, foam party fun and more.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

1964 The Tribute brings The Beatles music to Pueblo Memorial Hall

1 City Hall Pl.| Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. for this Beatles tribute band that focuses on thee moment in history when The Beatles first played before a live audience. For more than 30 years, "1964" has thrilled audiences with what is considered to be the most authentic and endearing tribute to The Beatles as the musicians painstakingly recreate the look, feel and sound of a live Beatles performance. Tickets range from $37 to $57 and are on sale at PuebloMemorialHall.com.

Want us to include your event in this calendar? Send details by email, with "Things to Do" in the subject line, to tharmon@chieftain.com. The calendar is available online and is published in the paper on Fridays.

The Pueblo Chieftain

