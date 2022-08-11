Read full article on original website
Photos: Tibetan monks conduct smoke ceremony in Steamboat
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Full-day voluntary fishing closure reinstated on Yampa River
Due to high water temperatures and a decline in flow, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reinstated a full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River beginning Friday, Aug. 12. The closure on the river runs from Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the western edge of city limits at the Steamboat Springs KOA Holiday.
Rain in Steamboat Monday, this weekend as monsoon ‘keeps giving’
The Yampa Valley got about an inch more rain this July than what the area has seen on average over the last 30 years, the result of a continued monsoonal trend that started early in May. The 2.66 inches measured in Steamboat last month is more than the combined total...
Yampa River Botanic Park redesigning entrances
The Yampa River Botanic Park is keeping the 25th anniversary celebration going with new entrances that “blend form, function, art and architecture,” according to a news release from the City of Steamboat Springs. “Our current setup has done a great job keeping wildlife out for all these years...
Craig receives $3.3 million federal grant for whitewater park
Craig has been awarded a $3.3 million Economic Development Administration Assistance to Coal Communities Grant for construction of the Yampa River Corridor Project. The corridor project is the result of a multi-year planning process with local agencies designed to stabilize and diversify the economy in Craig and Moffat County after the closure of the coal mines and power plant.
Top 10 most-read stories this week: new gondola at Steamboat Resort, record-breaking fish
1. No fish tale: the eye-opening story behind Tim Daniel’s record-breaking brook trout. Unlike many fish stories, full of heroism and bravado on the angler’s part, the one Granby local Tim Daniel tells about catching his record-breaking brook trout brims with feeling and lessons in resource protection. 2....
Monday Medical: Positive body image begins early for children
Some alarming statistics: More than half of American girls have negative feelings about their body, a number that grows to nearly 80 percent by their high school years. Even more disturbing are recent studies that show children as young as kindergarten worry about their body weight and appearance. Growing up...
Obituary: Michael J. “Otto” Paxton
Michael J. “Otto” Paxton was born on March 15, 1951 in Oak Creek, CO to William D. and Mary E. (Kuntz) Paxton. He was raised in Oak Creek and attended school there, graduating in 1970. After high school he attended heavy equipment school in Texas at the urging of his Uncle Boze, which turned into a lifelong career, he loved moving dirt! During his childhood he was involved in Cub Scouts and was a choice boy (yes, it’s true!). He was employed for several years by Energy Fuels (now 20 Mile Mine) and was a proud member of the UMWA. He then left Oak Creek and moved to Denver where he was employed by Republic for many years. He was a member of the Oak Creek Volunteer Fire Department and served as Fire Chief in that capacity and was also a member of the Routt County Sheriff’s Posse. He was preceded in death by his parents, both sets of grandparents, his brother Bill, Grandson Chris, brother-in-law Larry Fuchs and sister-in-law Penny Paxton. He is survived by his daughters Dannette (Ray) Freudenberg of Tucson, AZ, Tonia Tyner of Montrose, CO and Nona Paxton of Denver, CO, grandchildren Amanda, Michael, Jami, Paxton and Kal-el, great-granddaughter Alice. Also survived by brothers Glenn (Debi) Paxton of Phoenix, AZ, Jim (Christy) Paxton of LaPorte, CO, Ed Paxton of Oak Creek, CO, sisters Eunice (Mike) Linton of Craig, CO, Mary Fuchs (Doug Heimsoth) of Sweet Springs, MO sister-in-law Virginia Paxton of Page, NE, his former wife Pam, his nieces and nephews, his aunts and cousins and numerous friends. Services will be held in Niwot, CO on August 13 at 1PM and in Oak Creek, CO at Decker Park at 2PM on August 16, 2022. Musical selections will include Highway to Hell, Another One Bites the Dust and The Dance. His family asks that you remember him with a laugh because he kept his sense of humor to the very end.
Helicopter collects water from lake as small fire is put out on Soda Mountain
While recreating near Summit Lake Campground, Randy Kelley of Steamboat Springs witnessed a large helicopter collect water from the lake just feet in front of him. The chopper was likely gathering water to quickly extinguish a small fire that broke out nearby on Soda Mountain. Kelley said it was making a trip every five minutes or so.
Routt County real estate sales surpass $35M for week of Aug. 5-11
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $35 million across 30 sales for the week of Aug. 5-11. Property Description: 1.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $90,000 in 2005. 158 Red Hawk Court. Seller: Jamie and Jeffrey Daniels. Buyer: Amber...
Upcoming road work on Routt County roads
Routt County drivers will see chip seal work being done again in the coming days. However, the work shouldn’t affect the county’s busiest roads. Thirty-seven miles of county roads will be treated this year including:. County Road 27 from 20 Mile Mine north to U.S. Highway 40. County...
