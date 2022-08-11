ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
Studies show Florida hospital bills rank among the highest in the nation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — What would become a traumatic, expensive and prolonged medical emergency for Manuel Alers Ramos started out as a tiny callous on his toe. Ramos wears steel-toed boots to work as a fiberglass technician, and early this spring he noticed the shoe on his right foot was rubbing painfully, forming a sore on his big toe.
Palm Beach Daily News

COVID-19 wave continues to ebb in Florida

The latest coronavirus surge is on the way out in Florida, every major indicator shows. Hospitalizations, newly logged infections, testing positivity rates and viral levels in sewage are all falling, while newly recorded deaths — a lagging statistic — slowly rises. Hospitals statewide counted fewer COVID-positive patients Friday...
Florida COVID-19 cases down, deaths top 78,500

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The number of Florida residents testing positive for COVID-19 has decreased in the past two weeks, but the coronavirus has killed more than 78,500 residents since the pandemic started in 2020, according to data released Friday. The state had a reported 54,353 new cases during the week...
Florida Medical Practice Sues Cigna for Wrongfully Partially Paid and Denied Claims

A complaint was filed on Thursday in the Southern District of Florida by Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC against Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company. The suit alleges that the defendant failed to reimburse the plaintiff for services they provided to patients that were covered under Cigna’s health insurance policies.
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
