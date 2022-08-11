Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
mynews13.com
Studies show Florida hospital bills rank among the highest in the nation
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — What would become a traumatic, expensive and prolonged medical emergency for Manuel Alers Ramos started out as a tiny callous on his toe. Ramos wears steel-toed boots to work as a fiberglass technician, and early this spring he noticed the shoe on his right foot was rubbing painfully, forming a sore on his big toe.
Gov. DeSantis Appoints Tamayo As CEO Of Volunteer Florida
Josie Tamayo was appointed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis as CEO of Volunteer Florida, replacing Corey Simon, who resigned in June after entering the race for a state Senate seat. Tamayo, who will head an agency that oversees more than $23 million in federal
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
COVID-19 wave continues to ebb in Florida
The latest coronavirus surge is on the way out in Florida, every major indicator shows. Hospitalizations, newly logged infections, testing positivity rates and viral levels in sewage are all falling, while newly recorded deaths — a lagging statistic — slowly rises. Hospitals statewide counted fewer COVID-positive patients Friday...
calleochonews.com
Florida property insurance market gets an unprecedented boost that could aid thousands
Florida property insurance regulators are taking extraordinary action in case rating agency Demotech downgrades numerous Florida carriers. What would a downgrade of Demotech signify for the Florida property insurance market?. To avoid tens of thousands of homeowners being forced to hunt for new property insurance coverage if rating agency Demotech...
wuwf.org
Report shows majority of Florida hospitals are not complying with the federal price transparency law
A new report shows that 18 months after a law went into effect that requires hospitals to post prices online, most hospitals continue to hide the cost of care from patients. The report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org shows that 80% of the hospitals surveyed in Florida are not complying with the law.
wogx.com
Florida COVID-19 cases down, deaths top 78,500
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The number of Florida residents testing positive for COVID-19 has decreased in the past two weeks, but the coronavirus has killed more than 78,500 residents since the pandemic started in 2020, according to data released Friday. The state had a reported 54,353 new cases during the week...
Florida Mentioned in List of States with the Worst Early Education Systems
Few question that high school education is important. High school is often a prerequisite to college acceptance, technical school acceptance, or, in some cases, the start of a career. However, there has been data to suggest that early education at the pre-k level can also be a contributing factor to student success.
“Now, The Gloves Are Off” Pushaw Resigns To Join Florida Gov. DeSantis Campaign
Christina Pushaw has stepped down from her role as press secretary for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on his re-election campaign. Election laws restrict the ability of individuals to endorse political candidates or parties and make certain election-related statements in their capacity as
lawstreetmedia.com
Florida Medical Practice Sues Cigna for Wrongfully Partially Paid and Denied Claims
A complaint was filed on Thursday in the Southern District of Florida by Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC against Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company. The suit alleges that the defendant failed to reimburse the plaintiff for services they provided to patients that were covered under Cigna’s health insurance policies.
Citizens Property Insurance has over one million policies for Florida homeowners; expert explains why that's not good
TAMPA, Fla. — We told you a few weeks ago about how more than half of the private homeowners insurance providers in the state were slated to be downgraded by the financial analysis firm that rates them. That left many people scrambling to Citizens Property Insurance, the government-run and...
Seminole Tribe Sends $1 Million To Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
The Seminole Tribe of Florida contributed $1 million to Governor Ron DeSantis’ political committee on Aug. 1, according to a newly filed finance report. The tribe contribution was part of nearly $2.225 million that the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee received from July 30
floridapolitics.com
South Florida farmers hit 66% phosphorus reduction in previous year, beating 25% benchmark
Farmers have averaged a 57% reduction in phosphorus each year sin 1996, when compared with the 1979-1988 base period. South Florida’s farming community saw its phosphorus discharges fall 66% below levels set during a 1979-1988 base period established under the 1994 Everglades Forever Act. The 1994 law offered incentives...
10NEWS
Recreational marijuana initiative gains support from Florida's largest medical marijuana operator
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new initiative to make recreational marijuana legal in Florida in 2024 is being backed by Trulieve, Florida's largest medical marijuana operator, in the form of $5 million. "We've supported other initiatives, but this one looks like it was very well researched, and we had...
Florida Backed Citizens Insurance Surpasses 1 Million Policies
The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2014. Created as an insurer of last resort, Citizens has been absorbing a flood of policies as private insurers drop customers and push for large rate increases because
ABC Action News
2 Florida Department of Law Enforcement appointments announced after staff shake-up
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following a staff shake-up at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, state officials announced two new appointments, Friday. The governor's office said Derek Miller would be moving from legislative affairs director at the Department of Elder Affairs to take the same position at FDLE. Matt Walsh...
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
Click10.com
School District: Florida teacher never objected after pictures of famous African-Americans were taken down
PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Florida school district is responding after a teacher quit when he said the district made him take down pictures of famous African-Americans from his classroom. In a statement, the Escambia County Public Schools district said that the teacher, Michael James, was never told he could...
