ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
morrowcountysentinel.com

Morrow County Farm Days brings in a crowd

Bruce Fissel, Dan Goodman and Robert Goodman selling veterans items at Farm Days was successful this year with big crowds. Ben Lasher, with his boy, Abe and girl, Izzy. Ben took his kids around the fair grounds so they could enjoy seeing the creative crafts and consignments at Farm Days this year.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Records Smashed at Junior Fair Livestock Auction

MANSFIELD – The auction wasn’t even over before buyers at the outbid themselves. Before the final 36 animals (all beef steers) could be sold at Saturday's Richland County Junior Livestock Auction, auctioneers announced buyers had already broken last year’s one-day sales record for the large animal auction.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Barber shop to expand, carry on family tradition

CRESTLINE – It isn’t “shear” luck that Josh Crosswhite is a barber. Crosswhite, 32, grew up hanging around his grandfather’s barber shop, Ed’s Barber Shop on North Seltzer St. Now, he’s the owner of the longtime business, which is expanding to a larger location at 101 W. Bucyrus St. on Sept. 1.
CRESTLINE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Morrow County, OH
Morrow County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
Knox Pages

Here's a look at the Knox County Courthouse as it never was

MOUNT VERNON -- Vintage postcards can be rich hunting grounds for history buffs. They are occasionally, however, unintentionally hilarious. The present card is a fantastic example of the dangers of a slapdash job hand-tinting the colors for a print run. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Vermont quarry visit shows origin of Mount Gilead Victory Shaft

MOUNT GILEAD- A heavy piece of grey and white granite from Barre, Vermont now has a home at the Morrow County History Center in Mount Gilead. Thanks to the efforts of Jason Brooke the story of the Victory Shaft Monument on the square has come full circle with the history of its origin at a quarry in Vermont.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 14

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 14.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Farm Days
columbusunderground.com

Whimsical Suspended Sculptures Find Permanent Place in Schiller Park

The suspended sculptures that were on temporary view and located in several locations throughout Columbus were so popular that once their time was up, many were asking how a permanent collection could be added to Schiller Park. “Suspension: Balancing Art, Nature, and Culture,” a traveling sculpture series by Polish painter...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Nonprofit group helps trap, spay and neuter rural cats

A nonprofit organization called Rural Ohio Cats and Kittens was formed in December 2021 with a mission to humanely control the population of feral cats to "prevent the suffering of future litters," vice president Betty Miranda told the Mount Vernon News. The group operates primarily in Knox, Franklin and Licking...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Hot Air Balloon Wedding

Cameron headed to the All Ohio Balloon Festival in Marysville to witness a wedding in a hot air balloon. The special moment was being broadcasted in the sky by Kayla Hanley with WCOL. Congratulations to Jeremy and Kim Meade!
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Six new police officers move Mansfield closer to budgeted goal

MANSFIELD -- Keith Porch said Friday morning he is a grateful Mansfield police chief after watching the swearing in of six new officers. "We've been fortunate to get some good candidates to apply, to go through the process," said the chief, whose department has battled staffing woes for the past couple of years.
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Wooster Man Accused of Being Cattle Thief

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A modern-day cattle thief. A Wooster man is accused of stealing six head of cattle from two different farms in Holmes County. 37-year-old Justin Giauque is charged with receiving stolen property. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says four Holsteins and two Black...
WOOSTER, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Road expansions underway as Columbus prepares for Intel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New Albany has begun making changes to the city to prepare for Intel to build two semiconductor plants in the area. Josh Poland, public information officer for the city of New Albany, said there's a reason the multinational technology company chose the area to set roots: It's a place based around strategic planning, he said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County Sheriff's law report: Aug. 11-12, 2022

Deputies were dispatched on a welfare check of a female who made possible suicide threats near Columbus Road. Deputies made contact with the female and she denied having any suicidal ideations. A report was completed for documentation. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Broadway St. in Mount Vernon on...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Ohio officer lassoing highway cow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Bodycam footage released by Columbus Division of Police on Friday shows the moments after a 32-cattle trailer overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 East to I-270 North on the West Side around 8:15 […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy