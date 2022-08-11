COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged at the scene of a crash that killed two people on a moped in Columbia. CPD said bond was denied for the suspect Friday. The crash happened on Farrow Road and SC-277 on Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. The crash closed the road in both directions while first responders worked to clear the scene.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO