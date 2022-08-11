ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

wach.com

Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified

Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when his car ran off the side...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Driver dead, passenger injured in Sumter County collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Sumter County. According to officials, a vehicle went off-road into a ditch and struck a tree. Lance Corporal Nick Pye says the collision happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at Boulevard Road near Race Track Road, about 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Vehicle fire on I-77

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation says a fire has broken out on Lexington I-77 South near the 2 mile marker. All lanes are blocked off. STORY | Midlands school districts start dates for 2022-2023 school year. Officials say it is due to...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
counton2.com

SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night. According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation. LOCAL FIRST | West Columbia teen reported missing. A reward...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia, bond denied

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged at the scene of a crash that killed two people on a moped in Columbia. CPD said bond was denied for the suspect Friday. The crash happened on Farrow Road and SC-277 on Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. The crash closed the road in both directions while first responders worked to clear the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

West Columbia teen reported missing

West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
WBTW News13

1 stabbed in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a stabbing in Florence County, according to authorities. The stabbing happened at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s condition was not immediately known. Investigators remained at the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

