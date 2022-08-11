Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified
Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when his car ran off the side...
wach.com
Driver dead, passenger injured in Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Sumter County. According to officials, a vehicle went off-road into a ditch and struck a tree. Lance Corporal Nick Pye says the collision happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at Boulevard Road near Race Track Road, about 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
wach.com
Vehicle fire on I-77
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation says a fire has broken out on Lexington I-77 South near the 2 mile marker. All lanes are blocked off. STORY | Midlands school districts start dates for 2022-2023 school year. Officials say it is due to...
wach.com
Cayce police trained Lexington Two staff about how to respond to an active threat
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department spent the past week training officials with Lexington School District Two to deal with an active threat scenario. MORE STORES LIKE THIS / Bond set at $500K for suspect accused of stabbing, killing man at restaurant. Cayce Police Lieutenant Jacob Harlow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
counton2.com
SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night. According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.
wach.com
Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation. LOCAL FIRST | West Columbia teen reported missing. A reward...
wach.com
SC Deputies want answers for Kershaw County man who went missing four years ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case of missing 49-year-old William "Bill" Black. Black was last seen in Camden four years ago on August 18, 2018. Black is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 120 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother stabbed estimated 10 times by son after argument over pets, authorities say
CASSATT, S.C. — The Kershaw County sheriff is sharing new details regarding an early morning stabbing that left a mother in critical condition. Sheriff Lee Boan told News19 that the stabbing followed an argument between the victim and her son, the suspect now identified as 28-year-old Drake Munger, over how he was allegedly treating the family pets.
One in custody after fatal moped crash on Farrow Road and 277
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fatal collision at Farrow Road and 277 has lanes closed in both directions. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department the accident involving two people on a moped happened after 10 p.m. Thursday. Columbia Police crime scene investigators and the Richland County Coroner...
WIS-TV
Man arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed two in Columbia, bond denied
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged at the scene of a crash that killed two people on a moped in Columbia. CPD said bond was denied for the suspect Friday. The crash happened on Farrow Road and SC-277 on Thursday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. The crash closed the road in both directions while first responders worked to clear the scene.
Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond
EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmynews2.com
Good Samaritans save woman being attacked at a South Carolina Walgreens, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
WIS-TV
Person of interest sought in Orangeburg County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg County say they’re looking for a person of interest in a homicide. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are looking to speak with the 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova. On Aug. 1st deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were called...
wach.com
West Columbia teen reported missing
West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
wccbcharlotte.com
Deputies Arrest 2 On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Chester County
CHESTER CO., S.C. — Deputies arrested two people on Wednesday in Chester County after finding over 50 grams of illegal drugs inside their vehicle during a traffic stop. Around 9 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jennifer Hunt, 41, and Mario McCullough, 42. Police...
WMBF
Funeral arrangements announced for Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements for a Florence County paramedic killed in a crash Tuesday night have been announced. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said visitation for Sara Weaver will be held Friday 5-8 p.m. at the Carolina Funeral Home, located at 215 E. Highway 378 Bypass in Scranton.
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
1 stabbed in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a stabbing in Florence County, according to authorities. The stabbing happened at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s condition was not immediately known. Investigators remained at the […]
Comments / 0