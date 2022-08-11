EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros just set Kenya Barris to write and direct Wizard of Oz, a reimaging of the fantasy classic, with his Khalabo Ink Society producing. We all know the story from the 1939 film, but Barris is keeping close to the vest the creative details. It will be a modern reimagining of the iconic musical. His deal closed last week. Sheila Walcott is overseeing for the studio. Deal comes as the Black-ish creator is in post-production on his feature directorial debut, You People. Barris and Jonah Hill wrote the original comedy together, with a slamming cast that includes Hill, Eddie Murphy,...

MOVIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO