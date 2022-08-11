Read full article on original website
New Café to Open Soon On Hooper Road in Endwell
A Broome County woman is putting the finishing touches on a coffee shop that's about to start operating in Endwell. Annie Walck said she hope The Bright Side Café at 519 Hooper Road can have a soft opening later this week.. The business will be located in a small...
Chemung County Habitat for Humanity holds Women’s Build 2022
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The sounds of hammers hitting walls, shovels scraping up debris, and sheetrock tumbling to the bottom of a metal container could all be heard at 702 Standish St. in Elmira, Saturday morning. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, along with other local organizations, gathered over 50 volunteers, over 40 of them being […]
Demolition of Iconic IBM Country Club Complex “Imminent”
The walls of the beloved country club facilities used by IBM Endicott employees and their families for decades will soon come tumbling down. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the final hurdle has been cleared and the demolition process is "imminent" on the property just west of Johnson City. During...
NewsChannel 36
30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Artist Market returned for its 30th year at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market grounds. Over 80 artists came out to share their work with the community. Robin Schwartz is the Program Director of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. She has helped with...
Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion
What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
NYS Police Looking to Identify Human Remains Found in Oneonta, NY
Police in upstate New York are asking for the public's help in identifying human remains. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, the New York State Police in Oneonta took to social media to update the public on a recent find. According to the post, NY State Police came discovered unidentified human remains in the town of Morris in Otsego County.
Binghamton Men Sentenced for Attempted Robbery & Burglary
Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak’s office is reporting a listing of sentences handed down in Broome County Court the week of August 8. According to a news release from the D.A.’s office on Friday, August 13, authorities say two Binghamton men have been handed prison time for two separate incidents that happened in the fall of 2021.
Navigating A Binghamton, New York Roundabout? What You Need To Know
Roundabouts. You either love them or you hate them. Okay, maybe you just tolerate them because it's in the path of where you need to go. I understand completely. Roundabouts are designed to make for better traffic flow. Sure, we in the United States are more used to intersections, and they work fine in most cases, but at least with a roundabout, you won't have to deal with traffic lights and a sometimes long wait for the light to turn green.
owegopennysaver.com
County Fair met with good crowds and sunny weather
By Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the Southern Tier was experiencing another sunny, yet cooler day; making way for a good crowd for the Tioga County Fair. In Upstate New York, and elsewhere, the most important ingredient to a successful outdoor event is good weather; the fair certainly had that for their five-day event.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Annual Czech and Slovak Festival Returns
The 85th-Annual Czech and Slovak Festival was held today -- for the first time since 2019. Hundreds gathered in Binghamton's German Club to enjoy an afternoon of cultural food, music, clothing and more. Admission was just three dollars. The event is organized by the Czechoslovak Moravian club, and aims to...
Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake
A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic plant. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
NewsChannel 36
Lane to Close on I-86 in Chemung County August 15
CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Travelers on Interstate 86 in the town of Chemung should be aware of a lane closure that will go into effect on Monday. Beginning August 15th, westbound traffic near Exit 58 in the town of Chemung will be reduced to one lane. Road crews will be working to make bridge repairs during that time. The work is expected to last until mid-September, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
NewsChannel 36
Quilts of Valor in the Southern Tier
MILLERTON, PA (WENY) -- Toni Bourdette has dedicated herself to giving back to veterans in the Southern Tier. Quilts of Valor, a nationally-known organization, gives handmade quilts to honor veterans for their service. Right now, Bourdette has over 150 quilts to work on, with a group of 55 volunteers in the Southern Tier.
Broome & Other Counties to Develop Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is instructing local governments, including counties like Broome, to have plans in place for preventing domestic terrorism. In a news release from the Democrat’s office, counties are being encouraged to develop Threat Assessment and Management Teams as part of their Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans with $10-million in state money available to assist them.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland DPW announces projects starting Monday
The City of Cortland Department of Public Works announced projects for this upcoming week, starting Monday. On Monday, City DPW noted that Adhan Piping will start to remove the current curbing on Maple Avenue (from Woodruff Street to Homer Avenue) in preparation for installation of granite curbing. On Tuesday, City...
Alive after 5 – PREVIEW
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s two big concerts tomorrow night in Elmira. With concerts comes lots of foot traffic. In less than 24 hours the energy in Elmira will be nothing short of electric. As the jazz festival, the alive after 5 concert and the standard hustle and bustle of the city, will create a […]
Binghamton Ranks Among Lowest ‘Stressflation’ Rates In New York
From longer work hours to being stretched thin at home, to high inflation causing very real and worrisome financial fears, in the last few years, New Yorkers have faced new levels of stress beyond what we could have previously imagined. However, even though we're facing a new set of challenges...
PHOTOS: Retro Broome County Restaurant Brochure Will Bring Back The Memories
As we get older, do we find ourselves reminiscing more? Well, since there's more to remember as we get older, I'd say the answer to that question is yes. Unfortunately, I don't remember some of the details from experiences in the past. But, thankfully, the internet is full of information,...
Cheri Lindsey Park in Binghamton Hosting Child Safety Kit Giveaway
Cheri Lindsey Park, named after a 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Binghamton on March 26, 1984, will host a giveaway of child safety kits on Saturday. Many have drawn comparisons to Cheri Lindsey's murder in the past few months following the murder of Aliza Spencer, another 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed near her own home in Binghamton. In April, the Investigative Discovery Channel told Cheri's story on an episode titled "The Paper Route" of 'Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death.' While Cheri's murder was solved almost immediately, resulting in James Wales of Binghamton receiving 33 years in prison for the heinous crime, Aliza's murder still remains unsolved over three months later.
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
