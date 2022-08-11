ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayetta, KS

classiccountry1070.com

Jury Convicts Kansas Veteran of Defrauding VA for Disability Benefits

A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. According to court documents, 53 year old Bruce Hay, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran and former Osawatomie resident, fraudulently...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Controlled burn planned for community brush pile in Riley County

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Transfer Station is planning a controlled burn of the community brush pile starting Wednesday August, 17th, weather permitting. The burn, which will take place at 1881 Henton Road, is expected to take a week to complete. During this time, officials say smoke may be noticeable in surrounding areas including Manhattan City limits.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems

LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Reflector

As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain

WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Mayetta, KS
Local
Kansas Health
WIBW

Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead

A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka's economic growth.
GREAT BEND, KS
WTGS

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Anna Marie Baldwin

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family told authorities it wasn’t unusual for Anna Marie Baldwin to go weeks or even months without checking in. So when a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake found skeletal remains near the Turkey Point Area, no one immediately reached out thinking it could be her.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

BROWN COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Jose Pinto, 44, Fairview, was turning eastbound onto Natchez Street from U.S. 36 in Hiawatha. The driver failed to yield. A westbound...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WIBW

Wyatt Hubert

TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Tenants to Homeowners to double its affordable housing offerings with west Lawrence development

Affordable price points, yet simple and durable construction. Those are the qualities envisioned for a 122-unit housing development on Lawrence’s west side, according to the executive director of Tenants to Homeowners. Rebecca Buford leads the nonprofit community land trust, which develops and manages permanently affordable homes, including rentals. In...
LAWRENCE, KS
tornadopix.com

Johnson County Mayor accuses county’s chief attorney of breaking law

In the memo, Trent wrote that a meeting was scheduled for July 5 to discuss security cameras at the polls. During the meeting, the memo said the mayor had asked about “previous election processes, challenged the integrity of elections in Johnson County, and requested that local law enforcement participate in current election procedures.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Traveling Hindu exhibit enlightens Kansans at statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Statehouse hosted an exhibit Friday to inform people about the Hindu religion. The traveling exhibit to enlighten others about the religion’s practices and what it brings to society. It has so far been to 30 states and the goal is to visit all 50 so everyone can have a chance to learn something new about Hindu.
KANSAS STATE

