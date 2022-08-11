Read full article on original website
classiccountry1070.com
Jury Convicts Kansas Veteran of Defrauding VA for Disability Benefits
A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. According to court documents, 53 year old Bruce Hay, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran and former Osawatomie resident, fraudulently...
WIBW
Controlled burn planned for community brush pile in Riley County
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Transfer Station is planning a controlled burn of the community brush pile starting Wednesday August, 17th, weather permitting. The burn, which will take place at 1881 Henton Road, is expected to take a week to complete. During this time, officials say smoke may be noticeable in surrounding areas including Manhattan City limits.
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain
WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas homes selling for over list price, study says
A new study that showed states, where homes are selling for less than list price, shows Kansas homes are selling above list price.
lawrencekstimes.com
Contributions from community members in Lawrence and beyond make couple’s wedding ‘amazing’
It began, like many Facebook requests do, with a tentative, heartfelt plea:. “I know this is a longshot …” Angela Selleck wrote on July 20 in the “Pay it Forward Lawrence Kansas” group. Angela’s son Ryan Selleck and then-fiancee Amanda are expecting a baby in September...
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — It’s a big task: Placing thousands of beagles removed from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice took over the Envigo lab. The lab was used for testing, but also bred the dogs to supply other labs that test on animals.
WTGS
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Anna Marie Baldwin
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family told authorities it wasn’t unusual for Anna Marie Baldwin to go weeks or even months without checking in. So when a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake found skeletal remains near the Turkey Point Area, no one immediately reached out thinking it could be her.
Kansas woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
BROWN COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Jose Pinto, 44, Fairview, was turning eastbound onto Natchez Street from U.S. 36 in Hiawatha. The driver failed to yield. A westbound...
WIBW
Wyatt Hubert
lawrencekstimes.com
Tenants to Homeowners to double its affordable housing offerings with west Lawrence development
Affordable price points, yet simple and durable construction. Those are the qualities envisioned for a 122-unit housing development on Lawrence’s west side, according to the executive director of Tenants to Homeowners. Rebecca Buford leads the nonprofit community land trust, which develops and manages permanently affordable homes, including rentals. In...
tornadopix.com
Johnson County Mayor accuses county’s chief attorney of breaking law
In the memo, Trent wrote that a meeting was scheduled for July 5 to discuss security cameras at the polls. During the meeting, the memo said the mayor had asked about “previous election processes, challenged the integrity of elections in Johnson County, and requested that local law enforcement participate in current election procedures.”
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
WIBW
Relatives of murder victim testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Shawnee County District Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 7 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial got underway Monday morning at Shawnee County District Court in Topeka. Chandler was convicted in 2012 of the double-homicide of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, 53, on July 7, 2002, at a west Topeka townhouse.
WIBW
NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
Jackson, Wyandotte counties return to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level
Jackson County, Missouri, and Wyandotte County, Kansas, returned to the high level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels Tracker Thursday.
WIBW
Traveling Hindu exhibit enlightens Kansans at statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Statehouse hosted an exhibit Friday to inform people about the Hindu religion. The traveling exhibit to enlighten others about the religion’s practices and what it brings to society. It has so far been to 30 states and the goal is to visit all 50 so everyone can have a chance to learn something new about Hindu.
