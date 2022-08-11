ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Skanner News

Oregon Symphony's Waterfront Concert and Festival Returns to Portland Labor Day Weekend

The Oregon Symphony has announced the return of the largest free community concert in Oregon, the Waterfront Concert and Festival, on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The family-friendly event welcomes visitors to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for an all-day celebration full of music and singing. The concert features a variety of music from outstanding local artists and a robust musical program performed by the Oregon Symphony.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Jefferson Alumni Invites Community to Block Party

Saturday, August 20, 2022 | 2:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Mark your calendars, The Jefferson High School Alumni Association (JHSAA) will be back on the block with their annual block party. This inaugural event will have tons of entertainment in tow, including a live DJ and music, a rib contest, card and domino tournaments and activities for kids too!
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Ballot Measure to Overhaul City Government Promises Minority Representation While Facing Controversy

If Portland voters decide this November to ditch the at-large system of city government, the city will see a much higher rate of minority representation. Under the current system, candidates for city council must campaign citywide, rather than for a smaller district. Critics say this forces candidates to broaden their platforms, rather than focusing on the more specific concerns of smaller regions and populations of the city. Such campaigns are also more expensive, creating a barrier for a more diverse field of candidates.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Personal Information of Some in Jails Possibly Compromised

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Staff at Multnomah County jails shared personal and medical information belonging to hundreds of people who were incarcerated, officials said. A statement from the county said names, dates of birth and photos — as well as medical information like diagnoses and treatments — may have been released amid sharing between September 2019 and June, impacting more than 350 people, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

The Kidz Outside Festival Aims to Create Community Space in George Park

The Portland Parks system comprises more than 11,600 acres. Two of those acres have meant the world to local emcee Mat Randol. “The first place I made friends was at the park,” Randol told The Skanner of growing up across the street from George Park in St. Johns. “I remember being young and I used to count on my hands to see how many friends I’d made here, and I got to over 100.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Obituary: Constance "Connie" G. Carley

Our beloved Constance “Connie” G. Carley lost her battle with Cancer and departed to be with her Heavenly Father. Connie was born on February 14, 1950, in Monroe, Louisiana. Connie’s family was one of three families that integrated North Seattle amid the civil rights movement. Her upbringing inspired her steadfast commitment and dedication to Black youth, families, and the arts. Connie graduated from Washington State University with a degree in sociology and a psychology minor. She moved to Portland in 1984.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Obituary: Nellie Mae Coney

Nellie Mae Coney passed away on July 18, 2022. She was 93 years old. She died peacefully at Firewood Garden Residential Care Facility. Nellie will be cremated, and a small ceremony will be held at Willamette Cemetery. Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Service starts at 11:00 a.m. Please arrive between 10:30...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Cooling Shelter and Cooling Centers to Open Tuesday

Misting stations to open, libraries to extend hours at some locations. Multnomah County and the City of Portland, along with community partners at Do Good Multnomah and Cultivate Initiatives, will open four overnight cooling shelters and one daytime cooling center beginning Tuesday, July 26, as forecasts show temperatures potentially surging to triple digits during the day Tuesday with little relief at night.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Skanner News

Prosper Portland Awards More Than $1.8 Million in Community Livability Grants

Significant projects include the expansion of classroom space at Childworks Learning Center in Gateway; gallery expansion at the Oregon Jewish Museum, upgrades to the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine, and new space for the Homeless-to-Work program at Central City Concern, all in Old Town; and tenant improvements for the Mental Health Association of Oregon office in Lents Town Center.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Former West Linn Police Dept. Sergeant Convicted of Official Misconduct

SALEM, OREGON — Former West Linn Police Department Sergeant Tony Reeves has been convicted of official misconduct in the first degree related to Reeves’ 2017 investigation of Michael Fesser, a Black man, who was an employee of A & B Towing in Portland. Reeves pled no contest to official misconduct on July 20, 2022, and was sentenced by Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Michael Greenlick to 18 months of probation, and is required to perform 85 hours of community service and 15 hours of cultural diversity and sensitivity education. Reeves previously had his Oregon law enforcement license revoked by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST). He currently resides in Montana.
WEST LINN, OR
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest.

