If Portland voters decide this November to ditch the at-large system of city government, the city will see a much higher rate of minority representation. Under the current system, candidates for city council must campaign citywide, rather than for a smaller district. Critics say this forces candidates to broaden their platforms, rather than focusing on the more specific concerns of smaller regions and populations of the city. Such campaigns are also more expensive, creating a barrier for a more diverse field of candidates.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO