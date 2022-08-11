Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Arvoll Randolph Rae, July 29, 1926 – July 14, 2022
Memorial service will be held August 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Phillip the Deacon Episcopal Church, 120 NE Knott Steet, Portland, Oregon 97212. He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Happy Valley, OR, at 1 p.m. Full obituary can be seen...
Oregon Symphony’s Waterfront Concert and Festival Returns to Portland Labor Day Weekend
The Oregon Symphony has announced the return of the largest free community concert in Oregon, the Waterfront Concert and Festival, on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The family-friendly event welcomes visitors to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for an all-day celebration full of music and singing. The concert features a variety of music from outstanding local artists and a robust musical program performed by the Oregon Symphony.
Jefferson Alumni Invites Community to Block Party
Saturday, August 20, 2022 | 2:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Mark your calendars, The Jefferson High School Alumni Association (JHSAA) will be back on the block with their annual block party. This inaugural event will have tons of entertainment in tow, including a live DJ and music, a rib contest, card and domino tournaments and activities for kids too!
Ballot Measure to Overhaul City Government Promises Minority Representation While Facing Controversy
If Portland voters decide this November to ditch the at-large system of city government, the city will see a much higher rate of minority representation. Under the current system, candidates for city council must campaign citywide, rather than for a smaller district. Critics say this forces candidates to broaden their platforms, rather than focusing on the more specific concerns of smaller regions and populations of the city. Such campaigns are also more expensive, creating a barrier for a more diverse field of candidates.
The Regional Arts & Culture Council Rolls Out New Grant Program
The Regional Arts & Culture Council (RACC) has announced the Arts3C – Creation, Cultivation, & Community – Grant Program for the tri-county region of Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas Counties. The grant program is designed to be fully responsive to what artists and art makers in the community need...
Personal Information of Some in Jails Possibly Compromised
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Staff at Multnomah County jails shared personal and medical information belonging to hundreds of people who were incarcerated, officials said. A statement from the county said names, dates of birth and photos — as well as medical information like diagnoses and treatments — may have been released amid sharing between September 2019 and June, impacting more than 350 people, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
The Kidz Outside Festival Aims to Create Community Space in George Park
The Portland Parks system comprises more than 11,600 acres. Two of those acres have meant the world to local emcee Mat Randol. “The first place I made friends was at the park,” Randol told The Skanner of growing up across the street from George Park in St. Johns. “I remember being young and I used to count on my hands to see how many friends I’d made here, and I got to over 100.”
Obituary: Constance “Connie” G. Carley
Our beloved Constance “Connie” G. Carley lost her battle with Cancer and departed to be with her Heavenly Father. Connie was born on February 14, 1950, in Monroe, Louisiana. Connie’s family was one of three families that integrated North Seattle amid the civil rights movement. Her upbringing inspired her steadfast commitment and dedication to Black youth, families, and the arts. Connie graduated from Washington State University with a degree in sociology and a psychology minor. She moved to Portland in 1984.
Obituary: Nellie Mae Coney
Nellie Mae Coney passed away on July 18, 2022. She was 93 years old. She died peacefully at Firewood Garden Residential Care Facility. Nellie will be cremated, and a small ceremony will be held at Willamette Cemetery. Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Service starts at 11:00 a.m. Please arrive between 10:30...
Dangerous Pacific Northwest Heat Wave Suspected in 6th Death
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least six people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell...
Restaurant Faces Online Harassment Following Author Incident
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There are large portraits...
Cooling Shelter and Cooling Centers to Open Tuesday
Misting stations to open, libraries to extend hours at some locations. Multnomah County and the City of Portland, along with community partners at Do Good Multnomah and Cultivate Initiatives, will open four overnight cooling shelters and one daytime cooling center beginning Tuesday, July 26, as forecasts show temperatures potentially surging to triple digits during the day Tuesday with little relief at night.
Prosper Portland Awards More Than $1.8 Million in Community Livability Grants
Significant projects include the expansion of classroom space at Childworks Learning Center in Gateway; gallery expansion at the Oregon Jewish Museum, upgrades to the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine, and new space for the Homeless-to-Work program at Central City Concern, all in Old Town; and tenant improvements for the Mental Health Association of Oregon office in Lents Town Center.
Northwestern US Heat Wave Could Have Hottest Day on Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Tuesday, making it likely the hottest day of a week-long heat wave for the Pacific Northwest region that rarely sees such scorching weather. Forecasters issued an excessive heat warning for parts of...
The Skanner Foundation Scholar Launches Fashion Line Focused on Diversity, Inclusion
Local fashionistas would be well advised to keep the Dorotheaa label on their radars. The brand of colorful, kinetic women’s wear was launched by The Skanner Foundation’s 2016 scholarship recipient, Janelle Arnold, who is currently preparing new pieces for two West Coast runways: Portland Fashion Week and San Diego Fashion Week.
Heat Wave to Slam into US Pacific Northwest and Stay for Days
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for the U.S. Pacific Northwest region for coming days as potential record-breaking temperatures were forecast to settle in and linger until next weekend. Temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by...
Bicycle and Pedestrian Lane Reduction on Morrison Bridge Starts Next Week
On Monday, August 8 starting at 7 a.m. the bicycle and pedestrian lanes on the east and west ends of the Morrison Bridge lift spans will be reduced to seven feet. This reduces the bicycle and pedestrian lane width by half. The lane reduction will be in place for a few months.
Amid Spike In Shootings, Portland Unveils New Initiative
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gripped by gun violence that’s affecting cities across the nation, Mayor Ted Wheeler, on Thursday issued a new emergency declaration with the goal of reducing gun killings by at least 10% over the next two years. The initiative directs $2.4 million to community groups...
Former West Linn Police Dept. Sergeant Convicted of Official Misconduct
SALEM, OREGON — Former West Linn Police Department Sergeant Tony Reeves has been convicted of official misconduct in the first degree related to Reeves’ 2017 investigation of Michael Fesser, a Black man, who was an employee of A & B Towing in Portland. Reeves pled no contest to official misconduct on July 20, 2022, and was sentenced by Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Michael Greenlick to 18 months of probation, and is required to perform 85 hours of community service and 15 hours of cultural diversity and sensitivity education. Reeves previously had his Oregon law enforcement license revoked by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST). He currently resides in Montana.
