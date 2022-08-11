Read full article on original website
WCTV
New York murder suspect arrested in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in New York City. On Thursday, law enforcement learned that a murder suspect wanted in New York City might be in Madison County, on Oak Hill Road, according to deputies.
Raleigh News & Observer
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
News4Jax.com
St. Simons Island man gets time served for bomb threat to New York IRS office
A 34-year-old Glynn County man accused of threatening to blow up an Internal Revenue Service office in New York was sentenced to time served and placed on three years of supervised release. Benjamin Stasko, of St. Simons Island, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Interstate Transmission of a...
Georgia rapper admits COVID-19 relief fraud, drug possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Chatham County man could face up to nearly three decades in in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds intended for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed illegal drugs. STORY: Illegal rooftop pool filled with 60 tons of water discovered on Brooklyn building, officials say.
Herald Community Newspapers
Gang member, Baldwin Harbor killer, sentenced
Richard Michel, 41, the leader of the Red Lane Gorillas section of the Bloods street gang, was sentenced in federal court last Friday to 30 years in prison for multiple violent crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Michel’s rap...
Police: Man arrested for machete attacks at Dick's Sporting Goods in Patchogue
Officers say Treyvius Tunstall, 22, was at the Dick's Sporting Goods on Sunrise Highway after 3 p.m. when he asked an employee about purchasing rifles. They say he quickly displayed his ID before walking away from the counter when he heard that there would be a background check.
First Coast News
Police: Fisherman found woman dead in Nassau River, death being treated as suspicious
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman was found dead in the Nassau River Sunday, near the boat ramp at Half Moon Island Preserve, police said. A fisherman spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. and called police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has homicide detectives on scene. Trauma on the body leads...
LI officials launch investigation after body recovered
Officials launched an investigation after a body was found floating in Broad Channel on Long Island Tuesday evening, according to Nassau Homicide Squad detectives.
douglasnow.com
GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
News4Jax.com
Attorney explains: Why would McMichaels, Bryan request federal over state prison?
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The father and son convicted of murder in 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael in Brunswick. Both were previously sentenced...
WTGS
Fort Stewart soldier found unresponsive while deployed overseas, investigation underway
Wiesbaden, Germany (WTGS) — An investigation has been launched into the death of a soldier based out of Fort Stewart. On Aug. 9, Pfc. Denisha Montgomery, assigned to the 139th Military Police Company, was found unresponsive in her barracks room on Lucious Clay Kaserne, in Wiesbaden, Germany. Emergency services...
fox5ny.com
Mother and son stab each other, NYPD says
NEW YORK - The NYPD says a Brooklyn mother and son are both under arrest after they allegedly stabbed each other. Police say it happened Wednesday evening on Coney Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. on W. 29th St. EMS took the pair to NYU Langone Health Hospital. They...
Body found decomposing in NYC apartment surrounded by containers labeled ‘biohazard’
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after making a disturbing discovery inside a Brooklyn apartment. Officers with the New York City Police Department were performing a wellness check at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon and saw the body of a 75-year-old man sitting in a chair once they got inside, WNBC reported.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh PD looks to identify armed robbery suspects
NEWBURGH – The Detective Division of the Newburgh City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on July 29. The robbery occurred at 408 Broadway at around 11 p.m. If you know these individuals or...
Suffolk police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ronkonkoma
Suffolk police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Ronkonkoma early this morning.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
Hudson Valley Driver Shot, Killed After Rollover Accident
Police are asking for help after they learned a driver involved in a rollover accident was actually shot "multiple times." Early Sunday morning, City of Newburgh police responded to shots fired and then learned a man involved in an accident was fatally shot. City of Newburgh Police Respond To Shooting...
tornadopix.com
Woman killed on the subway in Times Square
Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
