ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

New York murder suspect arrested in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in New York City. On Thursday, law enforcement learned that a murder suspect wanted in New York City might be in Madison County, on Oak Hill Road, according to deputies.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irs#Georgia#Bomb Threat
Herald Community Newspapers

Gang member, Baldwin Harbor killer, sentenced

Richard Michel, 41, the leader of the Red Lane Gorillas section of the Bloods street gang, was sentenced in federal court last Friday to 30 years in prison for multiple violent crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Michel’s rap...
douglasnow.com

GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
WAYCROSS, GA
fox5ny.com

Mother and son stab each other, NYPD says

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a Brooklyn mother and son are both under arrest after they allegedly stabbed each other. Police say it happened Wednesday evening on Coney Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. on W. 29th St. EMS took the pair to NYU Langone Health Hospital. They...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh PD looks to identify armed robbery suspects

NEWBURGH – The Detective Division of the Newburgh City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on July 29. The robbery occurred at 408 Broadway at around 11 p.m. If you know these individuals or...
NEWBURGH, NY
News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy