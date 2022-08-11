Read full article on original website
Bugatti Teases "An Icon" Appearing August 19 During Monterey Car Week
Monterey Car Week is upon us, and we already have a surprise announcement from Bugatti. The French brand took to social media Monday morning with a simple-yet-tantalizing teaser video promising to "unlock an icon" on Friday at The Quail. Specifically, it will take place at 10:20 AM PDT. As of...
Aston Martin DBR22 Celebrates Q Division With Roofless Concept
Aston Martin introduced the DBR22, an open-cockpit design concept that'll be displayed at this year's Monterey Car Week. The concept celebrates a decade of Q by Aston Martin, the automaker's customer customization division. Q has built one-off commissions and low-volume special models over the years, and the new DBR22 concept previews what should be next.
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron Coming To Laguna Seca
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron makes its debut in the United States at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca from August 17 through August 21. As an extra bonus, a 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Group B rally car goes on display there, too. The Hoonitron...
Next-Gen BMW 5 Series Spied Lapping Nurburgring Ahead Of 2023 Debut
The next-generation BMW 5 Series likely won’t debut until early next year. The automaker isn’t teasing the model yet as it continues developing the car. A new video from the CarSpyMedia YouTube channel captures the four-door sedan testing on and around the Nurburgring race track. Unlike the prototype...
Dodge Viper With Hellcat Redeye Swap Sounds Evil At The Drag Strip
Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine into the hood of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is, of course, good for 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
Porsche Celebrates 50 Years In Taiwan With One-Off 911 GTS
Half a century ago, Porsche entered the Taiwanese market and the first car to be sold there was a 1972 911E. To celebrate the milestone, the automaker's local branch teamed up with the Manufaktur special division to create a one-off car based on the 911 GTS. It wears an Irish Green paint in the same vein as the Lizard Green vehicle sold 50 years ago. This color was also chosen since Taiwan is a subtropical island with many evergreen forests.
2023 Honda Pilot Renderings Imagine A Stylish, Sporty-Looking SUV
The Honda Pilot is getting a significant makeover for the 2023 model year. It’ll debut sometime this year, but Honda has just kicked off the SUV’s teaser campaign. And the first teaser image didn’t reveal anything. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of unofficial renderings that preview the redesigned model, showing off the potential styling changes.
New Lamborghini Urus Model Breaks Record For SUV Climbing Pikes Peak
Lamborghini has been keeping a secret. During the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June, a new variant of the Urus set a course record for a production-spec SUV. The performance-focused machine covered the 156-turn mountain road in 10 minutes and 32.064 seconds. A Bentley Bentayga held the title since 2018 by clocking a time of 10:49.902.
Mysterious Ferrari Formula 1 Car Spotted Again On Czech Highway
Formula 1 is back in the Czech Republic, and no we're not talking about a Grand Prix schedule in the nation located in Central Europe – something that has never happened before. We're talking about the infamous Formula 1 car that's being driven on public roads. A few years...
2023 Jeep Gladiator Gets Eyeball-Searing High Velocity Paint Option
Among the many automotive brands existing beneath the Stellantis umbrella, few offer such a creative palette of exterior paint options as Dodge and Jeep. That goes for actual colors as well as the names used to describe them, and as of today, there's something new for the Jeep Gladiator that's sure to grab your attention.
Bentley Mulliner Batur Teaser Promises Most Powerful Version Of W12 Yet
The new teaser for the Bentley Mulliner Batur teaser gives us the first proper look at the limited-run model. We can now see that the Batur is a classic grand-touring coupe with a long hood and flowing roofline. The vehicle premieres during Monterey Car Week at 8:00 PM local time on Saturday, August 20.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied For The Last Time Ahead Of Debut
The Great Wall of China, the cooling pond of Chernobyl, Bingham Canyon Mine, and the Greenhouses of Almería are some of the few things on Earth you can see from space. Well, prepare to add the Porsche 911 GT3 RS' rear wing to the list as the track-focused machine has been spotted at the Nürburgring with a hardcore aerodynamic package. It looks as though the prototype had little to no camouflage on its aggressive coupe body.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Rendered After First Spy Shots
It was nearly a year ago when we got a taste of the first all-electric Mercedes-Maybach vehicle destined for production, the EQS SUV. That was a concept vehicle, but a week ago we received spy photos of the first prototype spotted in public. Now, our friends at Motor.es conjured up an unofficial rendering based on those images, giving us a preview of the version folks can actually buy.
Rodin FZero Track Car Revealed With 1,160 HP And 224-MPH Top Speed
Is there room in the automotive spectrum for yet another hypercar? New Zealand-based Rodin Cars thinks so by developing the FZero. It's a track-only machine, but a road-going version is planned. The Batmobile-looking beast is an imposingly large single-seater stretching at 5,500 mm (216.5 in) long, 2,200 mm (86.6 in) wide, with a massive wheelbase of 3,000 mm (118.1 in). It sits impressively low to the ground at only 1,130 mm (44.4 in) tall.
Acura Precision EV Concept Teases New Design Language, Debuts August 18
The Acura Precision EV Concept reveals the brand's new design language for its big step into electrification. For now, the company is only teasing the vehicle's nose, but a full debut happens on August 18 during Monterey Car Week. The 12-second video above shows a little more than the teaser...
Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The Acura (or Honda, depending on the market) NSX is a supercar icon of the 1990s. With 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters), it's not too powerful by modern performance car standards. The one in this video solves that problem by strapping a supercharger to the 3.0-liter V6. The forced induction pushes the output to a claimed 395 hp (294 kW or 400 metric hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Let's see what this machine can do on the Autobahn in this video.
Ford Previews Headlights That Can Project Signs Onto The Road
The Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was the first production car to have a head-up display in 1988. HUDs have greatly evolved since then by becoming larger in size, with the Lexus LS providing a generous 24-inch projection. Highly configurable, modern setups display loads of info in a crisp resolution. However, some automakers have already found a way to make sure those behind the wheel literally keep their eyes on the road.
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Spied As The Middle Child In The Hierarchy
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC made its debut in the United States with two available versions, both powered by a 2.0-liter 48-volt mild-hybrid engine with 258 horsepower (192 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. Work on the AMG-branded versions continues and after spying the flagship GLC 63, we have also caught a prototype of the smaller and more affordable GLC 43 model.
2023 Toyota bZ4X Review: Electric Adequacy
Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Efficiency | Price | FAQs. Toyota hybrids and plug-in hybrids are now well-known entities in the automotive world. After several smaller-scale attempts at a battery-electric vehicle, the company is now fully diving into EVs with the 2023 Toyota bZ4X. With...
2023 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Gets A Facelift, Minivan-SUV Still Looks Polarizing
Because everything has to be an SUV these days in one way or another, the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross is a high-riding minivan with a somewhat tough look. It was launched less than three years ago and is already getting a facelift. Lest we forget that Mitsu has a long history when it comes to rugged people-movers as the Delica has been around for decades, complete with all-wheel drive whereas this sends power only to the front axle.
