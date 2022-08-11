Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Nurses strike vote set for today (Monday) for nurses in portions of Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--The 15,000 member Minnesota Nurses Association is voting today (Monday) on whether to strike at hospitals in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports at a date to-be-determined, if contract negotiations remain stalemated. M-N-A union President Mary Turner says chronic staffing shortages endanger patient safety and put Minnesota on the verge of a health crisis with nurses leaving the bedside. Executives at Methodist, North Memorial, Fairview, and Children’s hospitals say they’re disappointed nurses’ union leadership “has rushed into their strike authorization vote and continues to reject our offer of an outside mediator.”
voiceofalexandria.com
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
A Minneapolis police officer stands near the scene of a mass shooting that left eight injured and two dead in downtown Minneapolis on May 22, 2021. Photo by Chad Davis. Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds that like most everywhere else in the U.S., crime is indeed rising in Minnesota — in both rural areas and city centers. And while the Twin Cities region tends to have much higher rates of crime than other areas of the state, the data show that the geography of crime doesn’t always follow a simple urban/rural divide.
voiceofalexandria.com
Meth Plays Big Role in Drug ODs in Rural America
TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Methamphetamine is driving an epidemic of drug overdoses in rural America, a new study concludes. Researchers attribute the surge to meth laced with fentanyl or combined with an opioid that contains fentanyl. "Methamphetamine is increasingly contaminated or adulterated with fentanyl, which is 50...
voiceofalexandria.com
Midwest farm ground values increased over 2021, new report finds
(The Center Square) – The average farm real estate values for Illinois in 2022 increased $1,000 per acre over last year. That mirrors the rising value of farmland in other Midwest states including Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio. Brad Zwilling, vice president of Data Analysis for the Illinois Farm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Utilities board to proceed with pipeline permit scheduling
Geri Huser, the chairperson of the Iowa Utilities Board, is one of three people who will decide whether liquid carbon pipelines can be built in Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State regulators are poised to hold a scheduling conference that will guide the rest of the permit process...
voiceofalexandria.com
More criticism for Gableman, his investigation
(The Center Square) – Michael Gableman has lost his job as Wisconsin’s special election investigator. But he cannot shake the harsh criticism over the job he did, or more to the point the job he didn’t do. Dane County Judge Frank Remington on Tuesday again ripped Gableman...
voiceofalexandria.com
USDA: Crop conditions worsened significantly last week in Iowa
A Carroll County farmer has been irrigating crops to alleviate abnormally dry conditions. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The percentage of Iowa’s corn and soybeans rated good or excellent declined at least 7 points last week, the largest such drop this year amid worsening drought conditions, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture reports.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin elections chief looking for election security balance ahead of expected record turnout
(The Center Square) – Expect a lot of talk about election security ahead of what Wisconsin’s election administrator says could be a record year for voting. Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe on Tuesday answered questions about election integrity, election security, and what she expects for the November election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (seven, eleven, thirty-three, forty, forty-three) (eight, fifteen, twenty-two, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: three; ASB: three) Estimated jackpot: $19,050,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000. NORTH5. 03-08-19-20-31 (three, eight, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $55,000. Pick 3. 0-2-8 (zero, two, eight) Powerball. 20-24-47-50-63,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Hot weather projected to return for next week for Minnesota
(Undated)--The Climate Prediction Center has issued their 8 to 14 Day Outlook for the period August 22 to 28, 2022. They say to expect above average temperatures during the period across the Upper Midwest including here in Minnesota. In addition, they say that the period will see below normal precipitation during the period.
Comments / 0