ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Police looking for witnesses to hit-and-run crash near Route 33

Police are looking for a driver they say crashed into an SUV this past week near Route 33 and then left the area. Bethlehem Township police said the crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Emrick Boulevard. The intersection is near an Outback Steakhouse and the entrance to a PennDOT Park and Ride lot off of Route 33.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police seek public’s help in finding Slate Belt runaway

Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township. Jakobi Chayne WARD was staying at a friend’s home in the 100 block of Garibaldi Avenue in Roseto when his parents arrived late Sunday morning to pick him up, Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a news release. But Ward ran off instead, Branosky added.
ROSETO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phillipsburg, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
Phillipsburg, NJ
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Airbags
LehighValleyLive.com

Motorcycle rider dies in crash with truck in the Slate Belt, troopers say

A 28-year-old motorcycle driver died Saturday afternoon in a crash with a truck in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. Nicholas Paone, of Bangor, was riding a Honda CBR westbound on Martins Creek Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township when he collided with a truck at about 3:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Gravel Hill Road, troopers at the Belfast barracks said.
BANGOR, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NJ.com

Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store

A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
sauconsource.com

Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police

Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy