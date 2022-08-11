Read full article on original website
Police looking for witnesses to hit-and-run crash near Route 33
Police are looking for a driver they say crashed into an SUV this past week near Route 33 and then left the area. Bethlehem Township police said the crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Emrick Boulevard. The intersection is near an Outback Steakhouse and the entrance to a PennDOT Park and Ride lot off of Route 33.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Lower Mount Bethel crash
L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a turning pickup truck in rural Northampton County over the weekend. Nicholas Paone, 28, was killed in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lower Mount Bethel Township, said state police. He was driving on Martins Creek Belvidere...
Police seek public’s help in finding Slate Belt runaway
Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old runaway from Upper Mount Bethel Township. Jakobi Chayne WARD was staying at a friend’s home in the 100 block of Garibaldi Avenue in Roseto when his parents arrived late Sunday morning to pick him up, Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a news release. But Ward ran off instead, Branosky added.
String of armed robberies under investigation in Franklin, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A trio of armed robberies within the span of a week is under investigation, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities say police responded to early morning robberies on Aug. 6, 9, and 10. The first incident last weekend took place shortly after 5 a.m....
Driver Who Plowed Through Crowd Of People, Beat Mom Dead In PA: Reports
A 24-year-old man who killed one person and hurt 17 when he plowed his car into a crowd at a fire benefit and then beat a woman dead with a hammer moments later has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police, they said. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, of Nescopeck, Luzerne County,...
Police investigating after shooting at Musikfest sends crowd into panic
A shooting at a Lehigh County music festival sent patrons into a panic Saturday night as people ran for safety after witnesses say a single shot was fired.
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
wrnjradio.com
2 firefighters sent to hospital battling 2-alarm fire in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a two-alarm fire in Hunterdon County Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The garage fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. at a residence on Chelsea Circle in the Flemington South Estates development in Raritan Township, according...
Car ploughs into crowd killing one & injuring 17 before driver slays woman in horror scenes at Pennsylvania benefit
AT least one person has died and 17 have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people gathered to honor victims of a fatal fire. Cops allege the suspect rammed into a group of people in Berwick, Pennsylvania, before driving off and beating a woman to death.
Shots fired at car, home, early Saturday in Phillipsburg, prosecutor confirms
Shots were fired at a car and a home early Saturday in Phillipsburg, according to the Warren County prosecutor. Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said six bullet casings were found in the 200 block of Hudson Street early Saturday. A resident told lehighvalleylive.com he heard police respond at 12:35 a.m. Saturday. “Six...
wrnjradio.com
Flipped over tractor-trailer crash causes fuel leak, slowed traffic on I-80 in Warren County
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – An overturned tractor-trailer with a fuel leak closed two westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Warren County Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:00 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound in the area of mile marker 19, according to a post on the Allamuchy Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with truck in the Slate Belt, troopers say
A 28-year-old motorcycle driver died Saturday afternoon in a crash with a truck in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. Nicholas Paone, of Bangor, was riding a Honda CBR westbound on Martins Creek Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township when he collided with a truck at about 3:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Gravel Hill Road, troopers at the Belfast barracks said.
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash
A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting at Musikfest sends crowds fleeing; crime scene tape up on north side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Authorities descended on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting, but have not yet released further...
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
Hit-And-Run Driver Left Lehigh Valley Crash Scene With Airbags Deployed, Police Say
A driver with a suspended license left the scene of a Lehigh Valley crash with fully deployed airbags, authorities said. Jakob Douglas Hoskin, 23, was driving a black Volkswagen when he crashed into another vehicle at the Penn Jersey gas station in Pen Argyl around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, Slate Belt Regional Police said.
Robbinsville, NJ police dispatcher accused of stealing over $250K in equipment
ROBBINSVILLE — A longtime employee of the Robbinsville Township Police Department has been charged with stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of property and equipment from the department — and selling it for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was fired on...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
sauconsource.com
Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police
Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
State police: Driver of Coach bus may have ‘lost directional control’ before fatal crash on New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE – The driver of a double-decker Coach bus may have “lost directional control” before going off the road in the fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to a New Jersey State Police preliminary investigation. Two passengers traveling on a double-decker Coach bus sustained fatal...
