Families, caregivers can learn more about Silver Alert law through Alzheimer’s Tennessee free workshop

U.S. Tennessee Representative's daughter in intensive care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett's daughter had a horse-related accident on Friday, according to a Tweet by Burchett. Burchett said she has five broken ribs, a broken wrist and some internal injuries. The family is hoping she is released from intensive care soon. The Burchett family...
Tennessee law will provide respite care relief for Alzheimer's caregivers
This law creates a three-year pilot program to provide home and community-based respite care to Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers.
By the numbers: Traffic crashes in Tennessee school zones
According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, the number of traffic crashes that took place in school zones remained consistent from 2015-2019 before dropping in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic surged.
Middle TN schools to receive millions of dollars for mental health
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One in ten children within the state of Tennessee have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression and the State Commission on children and youth said that those numbers have continued to trend in the wrong direction. To combat this, each school district in the state made...
People line up for services at free medical clinic in Springfield
People lined up for a chance to receive free medical, dental and vision care at a pop up clinic in Springfield.
Nonprofits work to provide Tennessee women abortion services across state lines
Through the Abortion Access Nashville organization, people like Tatum work to find ways to fund a trip and connect women with clinics across state lines.
Tennessee business owners encouraged to be aware of new scam alert
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new scam alert for Tennessee business owners -- according to the Secretary of State's Office, businesses across the state have received a misleading mailer. The company goes by the name of "Tennessee Certificate of Existence Filing Company." It claims businesses are required to pay...
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville all-girls private school is welcoming transgender students. Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls, says anyone who identifies as female can apply to the school. This week, school officials shared a statement that “Harpeth Hall is a girls school” and “any...
Best online colleges in Tennessee 2022
Do you work in Tennessee or hope to relocate there for a career change? Online colleges in Tennessee may be an affordable, flexible path to realizing your educational and professional plans. Tennessee's online degrees offer cheap tuition and support for working learners. These programs can prepare you for a career...
Daycare staffing shortage leads to closures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nationwide daycare crisis has now pushed some Nashville mothers to look for other forms of childcare. Staffing shortages have recently closed down daycare locations throughout the city and lowered some companies’ capacities. “I have no other options right now,” Cate Pham, a mother with...
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police are speaking out against social media posts claiming a serial killer is active in multiple locations around the country. A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups, WSMV reported.
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
Gov. Lee calls on parents to download SafeTN app for back to school
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security recently invited Tennesseans to get ready for the new school year by downloading the SafeTN app. “Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading the Safe TN app,”...
Nashville General Hospital receives surprise flower delivery of 100+ bouquets
After years of restricted flower deliveries during the pandemic, Nashville General Hospital received more than 100 bouquets in a surprise delivery for patients and nurses.
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
COVID cases and hospitalizations decline in East TN; mask recommendation dropped for Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 appears to be waning again across most of East Tennessee after public health agencies reported fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Knox, Blount, Sevier and other counties had dropped to "medium" COVID-19 community level/risk....
Nashville officials searching for man last seen underwater in Percy Priest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Office of Emergency Management in Nashville and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are searching for a man. The Nashville Fire Department was called to 4001 Bell Road for reports of a 23-year-old man who was last seen underwater but had not resurfaced. NFD crews turned...
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire
LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years. Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was...
