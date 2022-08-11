Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols taking over designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will start at designated hitter after Nolan Arenado was positioned at third base and Brendan Donovan was rested versus Brewers' lefty Eric Lauer. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 10.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Eduardo Escobar batting eighth for Mets on Friday
New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Escobar will start at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Luis Guillorme moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Escobar for 8.5 FanDuel on...
numberfire.com
Tigers' Kody Clemens kept out of Monday matinee
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Clemens will return to the bench for the first game after he started on first base Sunday. Harold Castro will shift to first base while Miguel Cabrera enters the lineup to be the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
numberfire.com
Tyler Freeman taking seat for Guardians' early game Monday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Drew Hutchison and the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Freeman will return to the bench after starting on third base last game. Jose Ramirez will move back to the hot corner while Nolan Jones starts at designated hitter and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Pitching Primer: Monday 8/15/22
Nailing the pitcher slot is the first step to having success in MLB DFS on FanDuel. While it's possible to cash if you get a bad outing from a starter, it's markedly easier to do so when you get a good or excellent showing from your pitcher. Weighing the importance...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart on Tigers' bench in Game 1 Monday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Eric Haase will catch for Drew Hutchison and hit seventh. Barnhart will likely start in the second game on Monday. Haase has a $6,000 salary...
numberfire.com
Josh Naylor joining Guardians' bench Monday in Game 1
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Drew Hutchison and the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Naylor will grab a seat after starting all three games of the Guardians' series against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. Owen Miller will cover first base while Andres Gimenez returns to second and bats cleanup.
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Gorssman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Our models project Grossman for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.8...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Albert Pujols resting on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will against his division competition after Nolan Gorman was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 152 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted for a 8.6% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino not in Yankees' lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is being replaced behind the plate by Kyle Higashioka versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 243 plate appearances this season, Trevino has a .265 batting average with a .740 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Jesse Winker in left field on Friday night
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Winker will operate in left field after Sam Haggerty was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Winker to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Astros starting Christian Vazquez at catcher on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will catch on Friday night after Martin Maldonado was rested at home. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iglesias will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed Yan Gomes as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will bat eighth and handle catching duties in Sunday's game while Willson Contreras catches a breather. Our models project Gomes for 7.8 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Chris Taylor batting seventh on Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Taylor will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. Justin Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 14.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
David Peralta in Sunday's lineup for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peralta is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Connor Joe leading off for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joe will start in left field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Sam Hilliard moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Joe for 11.3 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Ji-Man Choi in Rays' Sunday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Choi is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Choi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
