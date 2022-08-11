Read full article on original website
Belhaven festival returns for its 16th year
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 16th Annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights Street Festival was held Saturday night. Live music, good food and community can sum up the atmosphere at the Bright Lights Belhaven Nights Festival. One Belhaven neighbor said they’re glad the festival and the neighborhood are finally back together. “I think I’ve been coming […]
WLBT
Things To Know for Monday, August 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. One boy from Pass Christian will soon take to the Jumbotron...
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Sunday, August 14. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
wessonnews.com
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
Jackson neighbors want answers for city’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been several weeks since officials issued a precautionary boil water notice throughout the City of Jackson. Many neighbors are frustrated about the ongoing water issue. The public is demanding answers from officials concerning water safety and water bills. How much longer is the question that a lot of people have. […]
WLBT
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
WLBT
Jackson residents continue to struggle with water and sewage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is ongoing frustration in the Capital City as locals deal with a third week with a boil water notice and sewage issues. Residents in West Jackson said they are tired of not being able to use the water that they pay for. One resident said the water they have coming out of their faucets is black and brown.
Boys & Girls Club hosts its Back to School Bash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi hosted their annual Back to School Bash in partnership with the Phoenix Club of Jackson. The event allowed students in the Jackson community the chance to come out and get backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, fresh water, food and fun. “This is what […]
WAPT
Bright Lights Belhaven Nights back after two year hiatus
JACKSON, Miss. — The 14th Annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights is back Saturday after two years. The Belhaven Historic District has seen an increase in carjacking recently, so organizers have law enforcement officers from the Jackson Police Department, the Baptist Police Department, and the Capitol Police Department patrolling the event.
WLBT
‘It takes a community’: Vicksburg non-profit hosts teen summit
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Stopping the cycle of violence. That topic took the limelight Saturday at a teen summit in Vicksburg. The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation hosted the conversation to get the community together to talk about ways to work together to fight violence. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones...
WLBT
MS Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics takes stand against firearm negligence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is taking a stand against gun negligence. The group said firearm-related injuries have risen 40% over the last four years in Mississippi. This includes a rise in firearm injuries among children 15 and younger. “Firearm deaths have...
Try these healthy school lunch recipes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children are heading back to school, which means some parents will be back to packing their child’s lunch for school. Infuse some new, healthy recipes into your child’s lunch rotation this year. Healthy eating is important for a child’s proper growth and development. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025, […]
WAPT
1 killed when car being pursued by police crashes into motorcycle; man faces charges
FLOWOOD, Miss. — One person was killed Sunday as a result of a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood. Pearl public information officer Greg Flynn said a Pearl police officer tried to make a traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a 2009 Silver Infiniti near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and Highway 80, when the vehicle took off. The officer pursued the sedan driven by Ryan Irwin into Flowood, where police there joined the chase.
WAPT
Jackson business owner, chef husband buy Campbell's Bakery
JACKSON, Miss. — Fondren staple Campbell's Bakery has been purchased by a husband and wife from Jackson. Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi and Damien Cavicchi announced the new ownership Thursday. The previous owner, Mitchell Moore, moved to Louisiana with his family. When he put the business up for sale last spring, he promised that the new owners could keep the tradition of the bakery, that dates back to the 1960s, alive.
WTOK-TV
Local organization hosts charity event for single mothers
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mothers of Purpose organization hosted a charity event geared toward single mothers in Philadelphia. At the event, mothers were given free bibles, diapers, wipes, and gently used or new children’s clothing. Jennifer Carter, the event organizer, said she wants to give people the tools...
WLBT
Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - We now know the name of the victim killed in a Pearl police pursuit that ended in Flowood on Sunday night. The Rankin County coroner’s office says 47-year-old Steven Pearson died when his motorcycle was hit at an intersection during a police chase. Pearl police...
mageenews.com
I Absolutely Love This
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I believe churches are meant for praising God. But so are 2 am car rides, showers, coffee shops, the gym, conversations with friends, strangers, etc. Don’t let a building confine your faith because we will never change the world by just going to church, we need to be the church.
