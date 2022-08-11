Read full article on original website
Related
Dunkin’ Rewards program coming to California before national launch
Dunkin’ is revamping its loyalty program and free doughnuts, coffee and breakfast sandwiches will be up for grabs. Driving the news: The new program, Dunkin’ Rewards, debuts Tuesday in California before launching nationwide later this year, the chain shared exclusively with Axios Monday. Dunkin’ Rewards will replace the...
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
A 33-year-old who worked at Starbucks for 13 years got fired over a month-old violation. It led to a union walkout and a viral video that has racked up 21 million views on TikTok
A video of the group walkout at Starbucks in Tonawanda, New York, that went viral last week is the most exposure that a union action has received so far, according to Casey Moore, the 25-year-old Starbucks barista who filmed it.
13 Best Buys for National Relaxation Day
Sit back and take a load off: National Relaxation Day is today, Aug. 15. How should you celebrate? There are plenty of ways to indulge yourself and take a minute for some self-care, all without...
RELATED PEOPLE
Peloton stock soars after reports of new layoffs
Peloton's stock shot up more than 13% Friday, after the company said it would lay off more people and begin "aggressive" cost cutting measures that will include store closures. Why it matters: Peloton shot to prominence during the pandemic lockdowns, quickly becoming a poster child of the stay-at-home rally among...
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0