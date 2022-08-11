ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Dunkin’ Rewards program coming to California before national launch

Dunkin’ is revamping its loyalty program and free doughnuts, coffee and breakfast sandwiches will be up for grabs. Driving the news: The new program, Dunkin’ Rewards, debuts Tuesday in California before launching nationwide later this year, the chain shared exclusively with Axios Monday. Dunkin’ Rewards will replace the...
Axios

Peloton stock soars after reports of new layoffs

Peloton's stock shot up more than 13% Friday, after the company said it would lay off more people and begin "aggressive" cost cutting measures that will include store closures. Why it matters: Peloton shot to prominence during the pandemic lockdowns, quickly becoming a poster child of the stay-at-home rally among...
