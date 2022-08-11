ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Information Technology Instructor

The Information Technology Instructor should be proficient in one or more of the following subject matters including, but not limited to: productivity software, hardware/software support, programming, project management, cybersecurity/crime, networking, server administration, operating systems, virtual and cloud concepts, AR/VR, home automation, mobile device support and app development, etc. Experience preparing students for industry recognized certifications preferred.
jocoreport.com

NC Wesleyan To Have Presence On WCC Campus

GOLDSBORO – Wayne Community College (WCC) is the newest home of North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU). The institutions signed an agreement to give NCWU a physical presence on the WCC campus in Goldsboro. WCC is the latest North Carolina community college to host a NCWU satellite location for adult learners.
GOLDSBORO, NC
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ecu.edu

REAL PERSPECTIVE FOR TRUE SERVICE

Social work major learns ins and outs of nonprofit with SECU PFI program. It’s morning, and you place your feet on the ground to start your day. What do you do first? Open the windows to see the sun streaming in? Start the coffee and prepare your breakfast? Jump in the shower? Run through the day’s schedule in your head? What part of the day are you looking forward to the most?
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, NC
County
Lenoir County, NC
County
Jones County, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
WITN

Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
TARBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit's mobile market connects N.C. communities with food

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Justice Center, our state has the 10th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. And 590,000 households don’t have enough to eat each day. But one company in Rocky Mount is trying to change that. Ripe for Revival...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

La Grange Public Library Gears Up for Fall Program Rollout

Rose Burton, La Grange Public Library Branch Manager. The past six weeks at the La Grange Public Library have been bursting with adventures in outer space and back in time during this year’s 2022 Summer Reading Program. The La Grange Public Library had a total of 87 registered participants who read a combined 34, 675 minutes. Children that read at least 600 minutes received a gift card to Ava Rae’s Ice Cream Shoppe in La Grange. We are extremely proud of all our participants and we thank the parents for their support. Now we are ready to send the kids off into a new school year and roll out our new and exciting fall programs for all ages!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancers#The Neuse News Sports
neusenews.com

Farmers Market update for August 13, 2022

Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, August 20, 2022 National Honey Bee Day. Celebrate National Honey Bee Day with us. More to follow. Saturday, August 20, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Friday, September 9, 2022 Wings over the Neuse. Tuesday, September...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

ENC community mourns loss of retired deputy sheriff

Charlie Rogers was driving a late model Honda Accord when he crossed the center lane and collided with a driver of a pick-up truck . Charlie Rogers was a retired deputy sheriff , volunteer firefighter and EMT, but people in his community said he was more than that. They said he was a man who cared about his community and his family, one that would give you the shirt off his back if he could.
VANCEBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday

SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

5th annual Comic Con comes to Greenville with fun for all ages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pop culture fans gathered together for some fun and excitement at the Greenville Comic Con event on Saturday. It was a great day to get out of the house and meet others with similar interests, enjoying a day filled with fandoms, amazing costumes, and more. “It’s not just comics, that’s a […]
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy