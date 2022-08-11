Rose Burton, La Grange Public Library Branch Manager. The past six weeks at the La Grange Public Library have been bursting with adventures in outer space and back in time during this year’s 2022 Summer Reading Program. The La Grange Public Library had a total of 87 registered participants who read a combined 34, 675 minutes. Children that read at least 600 minutes received a gift card to Ava Rae’s Ice Cream Shoppe in La Grange. We are extremely proud of all our participants and we thank the parents for their support. Now we are ready to send the kids off into a new school year and roll out our new and exciting fall programs for all ages!

