Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Information Technology Instructor
The Information Technology Instructor should be proficient in one or more of the following subject matters including, but not limited to: productivity software, hardware/software support, programming, project management, cybersecurity/crime, networking, server administration, operating systems, virtual and cloud concepts, AR/VR, home automation, mobile device support and app development, etc. Experience preparing students for industry recognized certifications preferred.
NC Wesleyan To Have Presence On WCC Campus
GOLDSBORO – Wayne Community College (WCC) is the newest home of North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU). The institutions signed an agreement to give NCWU a physical presence on the WCC campus in Goldsboro. WCC is the latest North Carolina community college to host a NCWU satellite location for adult learners.
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant
Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
REAL PERSPECTIVE FOR TRUE SERVICE
Social work major learns ins and outs of nonprofit with SECU PFI program. It’s morning, and you place your feet on the ground to start your day. What do you do first? Open the windows to see the sun streaming in? Start the coffee and prepare your breakfast? Jump in the shower? Run through the day’s schedule in your head? What part of the day are you looking forward to the most?
WITN
Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
Nonprofit's mobile market connects N.C. communities with food
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Justice Center, our state has the 10th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. And 590,000 households don’t have enough to eat each day. But one company in Rocky Mount is trying to change that. Ripe for Revival...
The Coastal Report: New elementary school to open in Jacksonville; Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
La Grange Public Library Gears Up for Fall Program Rollout
Rose Burton, La Grange Public Library Branch Manager. The past six weeks at the La Grange Public Library have been bursting with adventures in outer space and back in time during this year’s 2022 Summer Reading Program. The La Grange Public Library had a total of 87 registered participants who read a combined 34, 675 minutes. Children that read at least 600 minutes received a gift card to Ava Rae’s Ice Cream Shoppe in La Grange. We are extremely proud of all our participants and we thank the parents for their support. Now we are ready to send the kids off into a new school year and roll out our new and exciting fall programs for all ages!
Farmers Market update for August 13, 2022
Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, August 20, 2022 National Honey Bee Day. Celebrate National Honey Bee Day with us. More to follow. Saturday, August 20, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Friday, September 9, 2022 Wings over the Neuse. Tuesday, September...
Byrd has 12th surgery Saturday; family friends get to see him outside
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a busy but good Friday for Parker Byrd. Saturday saw him go through his 12th surgery. The incoming East Carolina University freshman who was injured in a boating accident in July had a host of friends come to see him Friday. His mother, Mitzi Byrd, posted to Facebook that […]
More North Carolina stores are showing the wrong prices
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
ENC community mourns loss of retired deputy sheriff
Charlie Rogers was driving a late model Honda Accord when he crossed the center lane and collided with a driver of a pick-up truck . Charlie Rogers was a retired deputy sheriff , volunteer firefighter and EMT, but people in his community said he was more than that. They said he was a man who cared about his community and his family, one that would give you the shirt off his back if he could.
Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
NC State's Jada Boyd won't return for 2022-23 basketball season
Raleigh, N.C. - Jada Boyd won't return as a member of the NC State women's basketball team this Fall. A school spokesperson told WRAL Boyd does not plan to enroll in school this year and therefore does not plan to return to the team. Certainly a shock for the Wolfpack...
Another North Carolina law enforcement officer is dead. Here’s how many there have been
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The overnight shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy in Wake County is the second such shooting this month in North Carolina and has officials speaking out on violence against law enforcement. “This comes only 10 days after the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman,” Attorney General Josh Stein said […]
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
‘He loved life’: Friends remember North Carolina deputy amid search for his killer
The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice.
Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
5th annual Comic Con comes to Greenville with fun for all ages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pop culture fans gathered together for some fun and excitement at the Greenville Comic Con event on Saturday. It was a great day to get out of the house and meet others with similar interests, enjoying a day filled with fandoms, amazing costumes, and more. “It’s not just comics, that’s a […]
