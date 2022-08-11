Effective: 2022-08-15 14:45:00 Expires: 2022-08-15 17:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Corozal; Naranjito FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Corozal and Naranjito. * WHEN...Until 430 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams as well as water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 130 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO