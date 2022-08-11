Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Corozal, Naranjito by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 14:45:00 Expires: 2022-08-15 17:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Corozal; Naranjito FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Corozal and Naranjito. * WHEN...Until 430 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams as well as water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 130 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Lee; Phillips; St. Francis HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Comments / 0