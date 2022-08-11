ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardena, CA

Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism

Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Elderly man found dead in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in overnight Northridge shooting

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police were investigating after one man was killed and another man was wounded in an overnight shooting in Northridge. Around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department received multiple calls about a shooting that occurred in the alleyway between Roscoe Boulevard and Schoenborn Street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Dozens arrested in San Bernardino gang operation

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Dozens of people were arrested this week after a multi-department gang task force bust in San Bernardino, according to officials. The arrests were part of an operation by the "San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums," or SMASH which included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and officers from Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Colton, Montclair and Upland.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville

A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Chino Hills shooting sends man to the hospital

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
CHINO HILLS, CA
foxla.com

7-Eleven looted after alleged street takeover in Harbor Gateway

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Street racers and spectators reportedly ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven in the Harbor Gateway area after a large street takeover early Monday morning. The street takeover allegedly occurred at the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street in the Athens neighborhood in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles man shot dead at marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills

LOS ANGELES - A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner's office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff's station were called at 9:45 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton councilman facing domestic violence allegations

COMPTON – A newly elected Compton councilman is facing domestic violence allegations from his sister. Compton Councilman Andre Spicer is alleged to have gotten into a fight with his sister on a personal matter. Screenshots of a conversation between Spicer and his niece have circulated around social media where...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Man stabbed to death in Pasadena; suspect in custody

PASADENA, Calif. - One man was stabbed to death in Pasadena Friday night, and a potential suspect has been detained, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Pasadena Police were called to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PASADENA, CA

