CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO