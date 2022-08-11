Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
WNYT
Gansevoort man killed in Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man. The accident happened Friday morning on Route 9 in Wilton. The sheriff’s office identified the man killed on Monday. They say he was 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton of Gansevoort. Leighton collided with a car, according...
Gloversville Police call off search for missing man
Clayton R. Miller, a 41-year-old man, was last seen by family members on Saturday, Aug. 13, in Gloversville.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wilton
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Wilton Friday morning. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they are not releasing the victim's identity until the next of kin is notified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Schenectady PD: Man stabbed with sword-like weapon
The Schenectady Police Department was called to a home on Daggett Terrace at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, after hearing of a possible stabbing.
cnycentral.com
State Police searching for missing teen in Herkimer County
German Flatts, NY — New York State Police is searching for 14-year-old Cruise T. Desjardins,. Desjardins was last seen on August 11, 2022, around 8:30 p.m. on McKensy Place in the town of German Flatts, Herkimer County. Troopers say he is 6 foot tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes...
WNYT
Schoharie County brush fire extinguished
A group effort put out a brush fire Saturday in Schoharie County before it got any worse. Schoharie, Middleburgh and Central Bridge Fire Departments were called to Terrace Mountain Road this afternoon in Schoharie, for a reported brush fire. It took crews about ten minutes to knock down the flames...
Mom Nabbed For DWI Leandra's Law After Crash On Thruway In Newburgh, Police Say
A mother from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the New York Thruway with her two young children in the car, state police said. Troopers in Orange County were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a single car crash with property damage on I-87 in the town of Newburgh.
Hudson Falls police chief retires
On Friday, the village of Hudson Falls said goodbye to its police chief. Hudson Falls Police Department Chief Scott Gillis retired effective Friday, Aug. 12, after several decades of service.
Saratoga County sheriff looking for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia.
WNYT
Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon
HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
Albany man allegedly hands police fake ID
An Albany man, who has allegedly given police a forged license several times to get out of tickets, was nabbed for the same crime on Monday.
WNYT
Albany fire displaces 12 people
A dozen people are out of their homes after a fire spread across three households early Saturday morning. It happened on Spring Street in Albany. The Red Cross says it’s now helping seven adults and five children, from two to seventeen years old with food and shelter.
WNYT
Central Warehouse emergency repairs could finish Monday
The city of Albany says the emergency work it’s doing on the crumbling Central Warehouse is expected to be finished Monday. The city says it will issue notices of violations against the owner once the repair work is complete. Amtrak suspended services on July 29 due to deterioration of...
Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?
Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
Police: Saugerties man puts victim in chokehold
An order of protection was issued against a Saugerties man after he allegedly fought someone in his house, and put them in a chokehold.
WNYT
Menands apartment fire under investigation
The cause of a fire in Menands is under investigation. The fire began Sunday night at the Park Lane Apartments. The first reports came in that there were children trapped inside. Fire departments rushed to the scene, but the chief says no residents were injured.
Benefit held for East Greenbush accident victims
Max's grandmother, 88-year-old Rita Buhl, and his mother, 50-year-old Roberta Kenny, were killed when they were hit by a car walking across Columbia Turnpike August 9.
Albany man accused of fatally stabbing roommate
An Albany man who fatally stabbed his roommate early Friday morning on Clinton Street has been arrested, according to the Albany Police Department.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Police seek assistance in locating missing person
Kingston Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sandra Wright, a local 77-year-old who was last seen on Friday, August 12. According to a Tweet issued by Kingston Police on Saturday afternoon, Wright was last seen in the evening of August 12, in the area of 205 Rideau Street.
Comments / 0