WNYT

1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
BETHLEHEM, NY
WNYT

Gansevoort man killed in Wilton motorcycle crash

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man. The accident happened Friday morning on Route 9 in Wilton. The sheriff’s office identified the man killed on Monday. They say he was 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton of Gansevoort. Leighton collided with a car, according...
WILTON, NY
cnycentral.com

State Police searching for missing teen in Herkimer County

German Flatts, NY — New York State Police is searching for 14-year-old Cruise T. Desjardins,. Desjardins was last seen on August 11, 2022, around 8:30 p.m. on McKensy Place in the town of German Flatts, Herkimer County. Troopers say he is 6 foot tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Schoharie County brush fire extinguished

A group effort put out a brush fire Saturday in Schoharie County before it got any worse. Schoharie, Middleburgh and Central Bridge Fire Departments were called to Terrace Mountain Road this afternoon in Schoharie, for a reported brush fire. It took crews about ten minutes to knock down the flames...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon

HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany fire displaces 12 people

A dozen people are out of their homes after a fire spread across three households early Saturday morning. It happened on Spring Street in Albany. The Red Cross says it’s now helping seven adults and five children, from two to seventeen years old with food and shelter.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Central Warehouse emergency repairs could finish Monday

The city of Albany says the emergency work it’s doing on the crumbling Central Warehouse is expected to be finished Monday. The city says it will issue notices of violations against the owner once the repair work is complete. Amtrak suspended services on July 29 due to deterioration of...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?

Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Menands apartment fire under investigation

The cause of a fire in Menands is under investigation. The fire began Sunday night at the Park Lane Apartments. The first reports came in that there were children trapped inside. Fire departments rushed to the scene, but the chief says no residents were injured.
MENANDS, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police seek assistance in locating missing person

Kingston Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sandra Wright, a local 77-year-old who was last seen on Friday, August 12. According to a Tweet issued by Kingston Police on Saturday afternoon, Wright was last seen in the evening of August 12, in the area of 205 Rideau Street.
KINGSTON, NY

