Rolla narcotics investigation leads to arrest
ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla man was arrested after law enforcement discovered cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a gun in a residence. George H. Barsoum, 23, of Rolla was taken into custody after law enforcement searched a property on the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla, according to a press release from the […]
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Fenton man arrested for alleged DWI following crash in High Ridge
A 41-year-old Fenton man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11, in on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge that left a Hillsboro man injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m.,...
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County
Witnesses told a Boone County Sheriff's deputy that they saw Foney kicking a pitbull, drag it across the ground and slam it against the side of a vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The post St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Meth bust in Montgomery Co. traffic stop leads to 2 arrests
Two men are behind bars after a Montgomery County traffic stop leads to a methamphetamine bust Friday night.
Festus motorcyclist hurt in crash on Hwy. 67
A Festus man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with an automobile early Saturday evening, Aug. 13, on Hwy. 67 at Victoria Road south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Diana Williams, 75, of Festus was driving a 2016 Dodge...
Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
JCSO and Jefferson County Government has hired a crime lab designer
(Hillsboro, Pevely) Jefferson County officials and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have decided on who will design the future crime lab. Sheriff Dave Marshak says two architectural firms will be working together on this project. Hastings and Chivetta out of St. Louis along with McClarin Wilson and Lawrie of...
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
Major Case Squad investigating Belleville homicide
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a fatal shooting that happened in Belleville Friday. The shooting happened in the 9800 block of W. Main Street around 10:45 p.m. Officers say they found 33-year-old Deante White wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two die, two others hurt in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two people have died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash Thursday evening in rural Missouri.
Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Herculaneum man sentenced for assaulting young child
(Jefferson County) A Herculaneum man has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a young child. Korey Johnson has the story.
Pevely man hurt after car runs off Hwy. 67 in Madison County
A Pevely man was seriously hurt in a single-car accident Sunday morning, Aug. 14, on Hwy. 67 in Madison County about five miles south of Cherokee Pass. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dakota Henson, 27, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic south on Hwy. 67 at 7 a.m. when he ran off the side of the road and down an embankment, where the Honda overturned.
Offender Has Court Date
(Farmington, MO) A 36 year old man, being held in the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services, or SORTS, facility at Farmington, Justin Cole Haggerman, is scheduled to appear in St. Francois County Circuit Court August 25th. He's been charged with endangering a corrections employee by knowingly exposing them to a communicable or infectious disease and knowingly committing violence against a Department of Mental Health worker while in a secure facility. Reports show the charges come after Haggerman is alleged to have rubbed bodily fluids onto a staff member and attacked another in two different incidents. Haggerman is currently serving a 15 year sentence for rape convictions.
St. Louis man indicted on federal charges of sending threats to five women
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man previously convicted of harassing women in Jefferson County and St. Louis was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday of cyberstalking five women. Robert Merkle, 53, was indicted on three cyberstalking charges and two counts of transmitting a threat. Each charge is...
St. Francois County Van Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male Farmington teenage juvenile is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois early Friday morning. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the teen was driving a van north on Denman Road, south of Westmeyer Road, at 12:30 am. He swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle that was in his lane and the van ran off the left side of the road. It crashed into a tree and rolled over onto its passenger side. The teen driver, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Cedar Hill man, Union man die in crash in Franklin County
A Cedar Hill man and a Union man were killed and a Lonedell woman was hurt early this morning, Aug. 13, in a one-car accident on Hwy. FF north of Huff Road between Richwoods and Luebbering in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:50 a.m., Chase K....
Inmate Dies At Potosi Correctional Center
(Potosi) An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center has died. Authorities say Kevin Andrews was a 42 year old male serving a 15 year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of first degree burglary from St. Louis County.
