Runar Blackstone
5d ago
What do you know, a public records search shows these pieces of trash are from Chicago. so not only are we full of California trash, we are now also getting the Chicago trash piling in. Great job, Utah.
KUTV
Suspect in Heber City murder found dead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in the murder of a Heber City woman in July has been found dead, according to police. In a statement issued Aug. 16, the Heber City Police Department said the body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in an Oregon state park on Monday.
ksl.com
Sister of Utah murder suspect arrested as search continues for him and his young child
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Another family member of a fugitive tied to the killing of a man outside a South Salt Lake grocery story has been arrested and accused of lying to police and helping the fugitives avoid capture. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked into the Salt...
Gephardt Daily
Man who threatened Weber Co. deputy with 3-foot wooden stake in custody
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents detail a 40-year-old transient’s threatening of a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy with a three-foot stake and subsequent threats against almost everyone he encountered that night. According to charging documents filed Monday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court,...
kjzz.com
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, age 2, was left outside...
UCSO requests community help locating domestic violence suspect
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has reached out to the community to request assistance in locating the suspect of a domestic violence dispute that took place on August 14 in the Eagle Mountain area. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman has been charged with one count of Burglary of […]
Suspect dies in hospital following arrest by SLCPD
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a man died in the hospital after being arrested by Salt Lake City police Sunday afternoon. Officials say around 3:15 p.m., a business near 300 West 800 South reported an attempted theft and disturbance. The suspect left the business and was later taken into custody. […]
ksl.com
Roy parents, girlfriend of wanted murder suspects charged with helping them on the run
SALT LAKE CITY — Three people who police say have have helped three wanted murder suspects avoid arrest are now facing criminal charges themselves. Damian Stafon Coleman Sr., 49, Liana Deleon Guerrero Blas, 20, and Kenya Susette Coleman, 47, all of Roy, were charged Monday in 3rd District Court with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.
Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
HATE CRIME: Man involved in assault of gay Utah teen faces felony charge
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A young man was charged Monday with hate crimes for allegedly intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home in Sandy. Hayden Perry Stowell, 18, was charged with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or Informant (Hate Crime), a Third Degree […]
ksl.com
Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
KSLTV
Police: Suspect calls police but refused to answer door, floods hotel room
MIDVALE, Utah — A man flooded his hotel room after calling 9-1-1 and refusing to answer his door Saturday morning. In the arresting documents, 54-year-old Donald James Lake Pelton called 9-1-1 twice and requested help at the Days Inn at 7251 S., Cottonwood Street at 10:52 a.m. When police...
19-year-old charged with retaliating against victim of Sandy hate crime
A man who police say was involved in a homophobic attack on a Sandy teenager just two weeks earlier was arrested for returning to the victim's home and stealing LGBTQIA+ Pride flags.
Traffic stop turns into arrest of two wanted individuals and recovery of 100s of stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit Couty Sherriff Deputies responded to a broadcast of a BMW failing to stay in its lane and swerving into oncoming traffic on Friday. The driver, […]
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening couple with fake gun at Liberty Park
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Salt Lake City police were dispatch to Liberty Park on a call of a man with a weapon. “Information in the dispatch notes indicated that AP (arrested person) brandished a gun at...
Reckless driving on SR-248 leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property
On Friday afternoon Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a BMW swerving into oncoming traffic on SR-248 near Hideout that eventually led to a large amount of stolen property being recovered. The driver evaded the police for a short distance into the Home Depot parking lot, where it hit...
ksl.com
Woman killed, 4 others injured in crash with dump truck in Big Cottonwood Canyon
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — A woman was killed and four other people were seriously injured Monday in a crash on Big Cottonwood Canyon. The crash occurred in the Storm Mountain area along state Route 190 when a dump truck tried to turn off onto a runaway truck lane and collided with a car, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
The Justice Files: $100,000 reward offered in Rosie Tapia cold case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A $100,000 reward is now being offered to help solve the murder of Rosie Tapia. The 6-year old was taken from her bedroom in 1995 and the next day she was found floating along a canal that borders the apartment complex in Salt Lake City. Rosie’s murder remains unsolved […]
SLCPD reveal footage of arrest turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released body cam footage of an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) involving Megan Joyce Mohn that took place on January 11. SLCPD initially activated the OICI Protocol on July 30 after the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Mohn’s death a […]
Gephardt Daily
FedEx truck plows into multiple parked cars in SLC crash, 66-year-old man pinned beneath wreckage
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are sorting out the details Friday after a FedEx delivery truck plowed into four parked cars at 450 S. 400 W., injuring two people. The most severely injured is a 66-year-old man who ended up...
kjzz.com
Missing endangered 18-month-old son believed to be traveling with SSL homicide suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for an 18-month-old boy who they say is in danger and is thought to be traveling with his father, who is believed to be involved with a May homicide in South Salt Lake. Stafon Dshawn Coleman Jr. is about 18...
