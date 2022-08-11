ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

Comments / 3

Runar Blackstone
5d ago

What do you know, a public records search shows these pieces of trash are from Chicago. so not only are we full of California trash, we are now also getting the Chicago trash piling in. Great job, Utah.

Reply
2
Related
KUTV

Suspect in Heber City murder found dead

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in the murder of a Heber City woman in July has been found dead, according to police. In a statement issued Aug. 16, the Heber City Police Department said the body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in an Oregon state park on Monday.
HEBER CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man who threatened Weber Co. deputy with 3-foot wooden stake in custody

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents detail a 40-year-old transient’s threatening of a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy with a three-foot stake and subsequent threats against almost everyone he encountered that night. According to charging documents filed Monday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court,...
WEST HAVEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Roy, UT
Crime & Safety
City
South Salt Lake, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
California State
City
Portage, UT
City
Roy, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
South Salt Lake, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

UCSO requests community help locating domestic violence suspect

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has reached out to the community to request assistance in locating the suspect of a domestic violence dispute that took place on August 14 in the Eagle Mountain area. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman has been charged with one count of Burglary of […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC4

Suspect dies in hospital following arrest by SLCPD

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a man died in the hospital after being arrested by Salt Lake City police Sunday afternoon. Officials say around 3:15 p.m., a business near 300 West 800 South reported an attempted theft and disturbance. The suspect left the business and was later taken into custody. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Roy parents, girlfriend of wanted murder suspects charged with helping them on the run

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people who police say have have helped three wanted murder suspects avoid arrest are now facing criminal charges themselves. Damian Stafon Coleman Sr., 49, Liana Deleon Guerrero Blas, 20, and Kenya Susette Coleman, 47, all of Roy, were charged Monday in 3rd District Court with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.
ROY, UT
ABC4

Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fugitive#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Winco#Surveillance#Chevrolet
ABC4

HATE CRIME: Man involved in assault of gay Utah teen faces felony charge

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A young man was charged Monday with hate crimes for allegedly intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home in Sandy. Hayden Perry Stowell, 18, was charged with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or Informant (Hate Crime), a Third Degree […]
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

SLCPD reveal footage of arrest turned homicide

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released body cam footage of an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) involving Megan Joyce Mohn that took place on January 11.  SLCPD initially activated the OICI Protocol on July 30 after the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Mohn’s death a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy