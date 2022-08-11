ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man arrested for alleged DWI following crash in High Ridge

A 41-year-old Fenton man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11, in on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge that left a Hillsboro man injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m.,...
FENTON, MO
KMOV

Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Flordell Hills, suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after a shooting in Flordell Hills in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, police said. St. Louis County Police said two men got into an argument near Glenboro Drive and Gaylord Drive in Flordell Hills around 4:30 p.m. One man shot the other, and he died at the scene. The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the shooting happened, police said.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Jury convicts St. Charles woman of murdering husband in 2018

ST. CHARLES — A jury late Friday found a St. Charles woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2018 by stabbing him. Brenna Davis, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 26, 2018, killing of Orville A. Davis, 40, in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Barnhart man hurt when allegedly riding stolen motorcycle in Arnold

Arnold Police will seek charges against a 50-year-old Barnhart man who allegedly was riding a stolen motorcycle that was involved in an accident at Telegraph and Arnold Tenbrook roads. The man was injured in the crash, authorities reported. At about 4:30 p.m. July 24, a 61-year-old St. Louis woman was...
BARNHART, MO
kfmo.com

Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault

(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Two die, two others hurt in head-on crash in rural Missouri

IRON COUNTY, Mo. – Two people have died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash Thursday evening in rural Missouri. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Keith Johns, 65, of Salem, Missouri, and Daniel Martin, unknown age, of Viburnum, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Route 32, nearly eight miles east of Bixby.
SALEM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area

Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus motorcyclist hurt in crash on Hwy. 67

A Festus man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with an automobile early Saturday evening, Aug. 13, on Hwy. 67 at Victoria Road south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Diana Williams, 75, of Festus was driving a 2016 Dodge...
FESTUS, MO

