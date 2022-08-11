Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Woman charged with abuse in St. Louis County toddler’s death
A woman faces criminal charges in the death of a St. Louis County toddler several months ago.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man arrested for alleged DWI following crash in High Ridge
A 41-year-old Fenton man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11, in on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge that left a Hillsboro man injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m.,...
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
KMOV
Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Flordell Hills, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead and a suspect was arrested after a shooting in Flordell Hills in North St. Louis County Sunday afternoon, police said. St. Louis County Police said two men got into an argument near Glenboro Drive and Gaylord Drive in Flordell Hills around 4:30 p.m. One man shot the other, and he died at the scene. The suspect was arrested a short distance away from where the shooting happened, police said.
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County
Witnesses told a Boone County Sheriff's deputy that they saw Foney kicking a pitbull, drag it across the ground and slam it against the side of a vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The post St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Charles County crash
A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Saturday evening in St. Charles County.
Meth bust in Montgomery Co. traffic stop leads to 2 arrests
Two men are behind bars after a Montgomery County traffic stop leads to a methamphetamine bust Friday night.
tncontentexchange.com
Jury convicts St. Charles woman of murdering husband in 2018
ST. CHARLES — A jury late Friday found a St. Charles woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2018 by stabbing him. Brenna Davis, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 26, 2018, killing of Orville A. Davis, 40, in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive.
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve Police report arrests
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Police Department has released its latest report of arrests.
Altercation results in one dead in Flordell Hills Sunday afternoon
FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — Detectives are investigating after a shooting resulted in one dead Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Police Department's Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide that occurred in Flordell Hills after a request for assistance from Velda City. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on...
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart man hurt when allegedly riding stolen motorcycle in Arnold
Arnold Police will seek charges against a 50-year-old Barnhart man who allegedly was riding a stolen motorcycle that was involved in an accident at Telegraph and Arnold Tenbrook roads. The man was injured in the crash, authorities reported. At about 4:30 p.m. July 24, a 61-year-old St. Louis woman was...
2 killed, 1 hurt in overnight Franklin County crash
Two people died and another person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Franklin County.
kfmo.com
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
Man shot, killed after altercation in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a gunman shot and killed another man Sunday after an altercation in north St. Louis County.
O'Fallon, Missouri man dead after being struck by vehicle Saturday night
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the man was walking in the middle of Highway 79 north of Vomund Road in St. Charles County shortly before 11:30 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Jimmy.
Two die, two others hurt in head-on crash in rural Missouri
IRON COUNTY, Mo. – Two people have died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash Thursday evening in rural Missouri. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Keith Johns, 65, of Salem, Missouri, and Daniel Martin, unknown age, of Viburnum, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Route 32, nearly eight miles east of Bixby.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus motorcyclist hurt in crash on Hwy. 67
A Festus man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with an automobile early Saturday evening, Aug. 13, on Hwy. 67 at Victoria Road south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Diana Williams, 75, of Festus was driving a 2016 Dodge...
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle.
