Are you a fan of fall like me? From the cooler weather, cute sweaters, pumpkin patch visits, Halloween, and more! Fall is honestly my favorite season of the year. I enjoy being able to go outside and not be too hot or too cold and enjoying all the cute fall activities that happen around the city. But, there are some other things that happen around the fall. Festivals! That’s right. If you need something else to do this fall, then there are some great fall festivals happening in the Charlotte area this year.
they say they plan to reopen in a new space in 2023. hopefully the space isn’t too far out from the original location. I still miss the comedy club that was there before Soul. The Perch w/ The Legally Dead Parrots?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Soul Gastrolounge, a beloved tapas bar in Plaza Midwood, closed its doors on Central Avenue for good Sunday. Lines to get into the restaurant circled the block throughout the weekend as loyal customers waited to get one final taste of the business’ small plates and cocktails. On Sunday, they hosted a “Not goodbye, see ya later” party featuring a couple of DJs.
Need a unique gift, scrumptious bite, a refreshing pick-me-up, or a little guidance from an expert? The vendors at The Market at 7th Street will have you eating, drinking, growing, and gifting at a whole new level—and a few have even been added to the roster over the past couple years.
A great way to enjoy your weekend night is to get together with friends and try out a new wine bar. Here we are listing the top rated ones in Charlotte:. Foxcroft was established in 2004 with the desire to pair an eclectic selection of wines to foods made from scratch in their kitchen. They have over 5,000 bottles of wine in their collection for you to choose from. Foxcroft has become so popular they expanded to four different locations in the Charlotte area.
To celebrate this milestone, Neuronetics is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening on the afternoon of September 13th, with special appearance from NeuroStar patient advocate, U.S. Veteran Daniel Cooke. Daniel found relief from his debilitating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) using the FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment after trying multiple prescription medications and several suicide attempts. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel will share his story and how Terry Wise, co-founder of TMS of the Carolinas helped him find treatment for his MDD with NeuroStar, giving him hope and energy to help other Charlotte-area veterans in similar situations.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
Searching for the best dance school for kids is one of the most important tasks, and it is even an essential step in your kid’s life. But if you are residing in Charlotte, then you don’t have to worry, as you can find top-rated dance schools in Charlotte.
In-person Charlotte Pride returns after pandemic hiatus
Charlotte Pride returns this week in-person after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Charlotte community has been holding Pride events for decades, with the current iteration of the Pride parade coming to the fore in 2001. While this year's celebration marks a return to normal of sorts, the climate in the...
There are farmers' markets all over the greater metropolitan area that you can visit to purchase locally grown produce. Here are the some of best farmers' markets in Charlotte!
Queen Jam Session Ready to Rock Charlotte August 19-21 There are 41 bands and musicians ready to rock Charlotte August 19-21 during The Queen City Jam Session, headlined by Greensky Bluegrass, Oteil & Friends, and The Infamous Stringdusters, with so many more great bands, including The War and Treaty, The Mountain Goats, Bass Extremes with Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey, Spafford, and North Mississippi Allstars. The Queen City Jam Session takes place at NoDa Brewing Co., and there will be a variety of food trucks on site throughout the weekend.
Sigh… if only there was a definitive list of home improvement projects worth investing in before you sell as curated by Charlotte’s top-selling agents. Oh, wait. There is!. Together with some of the top-producing Helen Adams REALTORS®, we have compiled a list of what’s worth it and what’s not, and even reveal a couple of trade secrets…
No amount of scrubbing removes a swastika inked into a wood door. It was Athena Strickland’s final lesson of freshman year, learned on the Friday before the last day of classes in April. Strickland, who uses they/them pronouns, became the third Jewish student in two days at Queens University of Charlotte to find a swastika scrawled on their dorm room door. Beside each swastika, a threat.
North Carolina may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of bucket list travel destinations, but it definitely should be! And there’s no better place to start exploring this spectacular state than in Charlotte. Charlotte, aka the Queen City, deserves its royalty status. This...
If you're looking for a great vegan spot in Charlotte, Living Kitchen is the place to be! This restaurant is all about healthy, delicious, and sustainable food, and they have an impressive menu of plant-based dishes that are sure to please vegans and non-vegans alike. Trust us, you won't be disappointed. Let's explore more about them below:
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it rains, it pours. But in parts of Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood it also floods. For nearly 20 years, neighbors like Joe Duke who live along Sunnyside Avenue say they have been dealing with flooding and poor drainage issues. Neighbors say it's connected to Charlotte Metro Credit Union, which built its drive-thru teller along Central Avenue which is the next street over.
DENVER – Ever drive by a stately old house and wonder what it looks like inside? The historic Mundy House is in plain view on North Highway 16 in Denver is open for guided tours courtesy of the Eastern Lincoln Historical Society on Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and at noon through Sept. 10 led by the Mundy House Tour Guides.
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly is set to rock the America’s Home for Racing with a high-energy pre-race concert before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 9. The rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated race in the NASCAR Playoffs.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
