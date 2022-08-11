ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

96.1 The Eagle

New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA

A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
TRAVEL
Alisha Starr

5 Terrific State Parks in New York — Waterfalls & Hiking Galore

Did you know New York has 180 state parks? Each one offers something special to visitors, from waterfalls to lakes to captivating wildlife. Visiting one of these parks gives you the opportunity to enjoy fresh air, stunning views, and exercise. Why not take a road trip and visit a few at a time? If you’re unsure which parks to check out first, continue reading to learn about five of the best state parks in NY!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#World#Finger Lakes#Travel Destinations#Catskills
Big Frog 104

Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo

If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
UTICA, NY
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls in the Adirondacks (Tallest & Most Beautiful)

When people want to relieve their everyday stress, they often seek out nature. Taking a hike into the forest and sitting at a waterfall can be quite tranquil and nourishing. A trip to the Adirondack Park of New York can connect you back to nature simply by visiting one of the area’s many waterfalls. The Adirondack Mountain Reserve (AMR) is a magnificent place to explore, where you’ll discover beautiful waterfalls and hiking trails.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Breeze

Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State

Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
RESTAURANTS
Lite 98.7

What’s Happening to All of New York’s Bees?

To many people, bees are simply an insect designed for the sole purpose of making grown men shriek in fear. But they serve an important ecological function and their numbers in New York are declining. According to a study done by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, bees...
ANIMALS
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Worst Part About Living in New York State

When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Senator Warns This Bug Could Cost New York State Millions Of Dollars

An invasive insect in New York State could cost multiple industries millions of dollars. Senator Chuck Schumer is urging the federal government to provide funds to help eradicate the bug from the state. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Schumers said that almost every region in Upstate New York is being affected by the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species. Sen. Schumer says that the insect could cause million of dollars to wineries and crops. He is urging the USDA to tap into $200 million to help stop the Spotted Lanternfly before it causes costly damage.
AGRICULTURE
Big Frog 104

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

