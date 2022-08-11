Read full article on original website
New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA
A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
Enjoy A Jurassic Sized Experience At Upstate New York’s Dino Zone
Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Upstate New York's only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit. Dino Zone is located in the newly renovated Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital located at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST). Visitors will learn what...
Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
5 Terrific State Parks in New York — Waterfalls & Hiking Galore
Did you know New York has 180 state parks? Each one offers something special to visitors, from waterfalls to lakes to captivating wildlife. Visiting one of these parks gives you the opportunity to enjoy fresh air, stunning views, and exercise. Why not take a road trip and visit a few at a time? If you’re unsure which parks to check out first, continue reading to learn about five of the best state parks in NY!
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
Fall Foliage May Be Delayed This Year, But It’ll Be Worth the Wait
The unseasonably warm summer we've been having is expected to last into the first part of October, delaying the peak of fall foliage this year. But experts say it'll be worth the wait. The warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the start of autumn and AccuWeather predicts the above-average...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls in the Adirondacks (Tallest & Most Beautiful)
When people want to relieve their everyday stress, they often seek out nature. Taking a hike into the forest and sitting at a waterfall can be quite tranquil and nourishing. A trip to the Adirondack Park of New York can connect you back to nature simply by visiting one of the area’s many waterfalls. The Adirondack Mountain Reserve (AMR) is a magnificent place to explore, where you’ll discover beautiful waterfalls and hiking trails.
Spotted lanternfly in New York: 7 key questions answered as state expert weighs in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the spotted lanternfly continues to increase its numbers across New York, a state expert recently shared pertinent information about the invasive species. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York State -- on Staten Island -- in 2020, and is native to China...
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State
Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
What’s Happening to All of New York’s Bees?
To many people, bees are simply an insect designed for the sole purpose of making grown men shriek in fear. But they serve an important ecological function and their numbers in New York are declining. According to a study done by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, bees...
The Worst Part About Living in New York State
When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
Tips for New York State Drivers: “6 Reasons Speeding Is Stupid”
Do you speed when you are driving? If you are a 'normal' driver you probably go between 5 and 10 miles per hour over the speed limit at any given time. Is 5 mph over the speed limit even speeding?. New York State is about to hold one of its...
Senator Warns This Bug Could Cost New York State Millions Of Dollars
An invasive insect in New York State could cost multiple industries millions of dollars. Senator Chuck Schumer is urging the federal government to provide funds to help eradicate the bug from the state. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Schumers said that almost every region in Upstate New York is being affected by the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species. Sen. Schumer says that the insect could cause million of dollars to wineries and crops. He is urging the USDA to tap into $200 million to help stop the Spotted Lanternfly before it causes costly damage.
New York’s Most Shameful Pizza Served In Buffalo [PHOTO]
Buffalo is known as the home of the Chicken Wing, but there are plenty of pizza places around Western New York that serve amazing pizza along with those wings. But it looks like one place has missed the mark when it comes to showing off the amazing pizza that Western New Yorkers enjoy on a daily basis.
General Mills Bringing Back These Childhood Cereals To New York
One of the best parts of working in downtown Buffalo or just driving in for a visit is that one good day you can smell the Cheerios that are being made along Lake Erie at the General Mills plant. Well, it looks like the smell of Cheerios will be replaced...
Take Cool Trip Down Under to Hidden New York Ice Cave, Even in Summer
There's a place in New York where you can travel down under into a hidden cave and find ice, even in the summer. During the Dog Days of Summer, you can find a cool spot in the backcountry where it's always a comfortable 55 degrees. But you'll have to hike to find it.
