Read full article on original website
Related
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
Restaurant gets rid of plant-based dishes after losing patience with 'holier than thou' vegans
A restaurant has ditched its plant-based dishes from its menu after losing patience with ‘holier than thou’ vegans. The Kitchen at London House on the Isle of Wight took to Facebook on Thursday to defend its choice not to cater to those following a plant-based diet, after previously adapting its menu to suit vegans.
buckinghamshirelive.com
'I visited the magical Lockdown Lodge pop-up restaurant that has people travelling for miles'
Anyone visiting the area would be hard-pushed not to notice the unusual looking structure standing tall amid the fields of lush green that envelop the River Thames on the road from Henley to Aston. If you haven't gone to find out what it's all about, you will need to do so quickly, as it will only be up until Sunday (August 14).
Can You Out Pasta the Hut? Pizza Hut Welcomes Four New Menu Items
Pizza Hut is giving fast foodies a penne for their sauce, so to speak. The pizza company recently rolled out an expanded menu to include more than just doughy, cheesy, goodness in the form of pizzas, breadsticks, and finger foods. Customers nationwide will now have the option to choose from...
Comments / 0