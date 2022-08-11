ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

fox2detroit.com

At least 130,000 people still affected by Great Lakes Water Authority water main break

A massive crack in a pipe at the Lake Huron water treatment facility has impacted the water access of more than 130,000 people across several communities in Metro Detroit. Residents in the village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township should continue boiling their water before using it.
The Flint Journal

Michigan gets its first frost this morning

We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
fox2detroit.com

Luxury Michigan treehouse resort now open for reservations

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's newest luxury living option has just opened in the form of a decadent treehouse fit for a vacation. Declared the state's first luxury treehouse resort, the remote location embeds vacationers in isolation, while giving them access to a bevy of activities from hiking and fishing, to animal scavenger hunts and lawn games.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
WLNS

Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
