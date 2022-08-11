Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
State of Emergency declared over Great Lakes Water Authority water main break
(FOX 2) - A state of emergency has been ordered for several Southeast Michigan counties following a catastrophic water main break that impacted the water access of nearly a million people over the weekend. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the order for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties due to...
Lake Michigan Water Temperatures are tanking
Upwelling causes Lake Michigan temperatures to take a turn for the cooler. As winds shift, we can expect the lake to warm up.
fox2detroit.com
Boil advisory emergency declaration • Warren food pantry storage firebombed • Mastodon found during dig
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A state of emergency has been ordered for several Southeast Michigan counties following a catastrophic water main break that impacted the water access of nearly a million people over the weekend. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the order for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties due...
W. MI sees record-breaking rainfall, temperatures
Saturday brought unseasonably cold and wet weather to West Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
At least 130,000 people still affected by Great Lakes Water Authority water main break
A massive crack in a pipe at the Lake Huron water treatment facility has impacted the water access of more than 130,000 people across several communities in Metro Detroit. Residents in the village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township should continue boiling their water before using it.
Wildfire closes Michigan campgrounds, trails at national park in Upper Peninsula
HOUGHTON, MI – Several campgrounds and trails in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula remain closed after a wildfire ripped through the area on Saturday, Aug. 13, burning around 10 acres. The cause of the fire at Isle Royale National Park remains under investigation, according to a Sunday press release from...
fox2detroit.com
GLWA water main break still impacts 7 communities; expected to be fixed in two weeks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An estimated 133,000 people in 7 communities are still impacted by the water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility. 935,000 people in 23 communities were initially impacted on Saturday when the break was first discovered. Updated map of the communities...
Water main break forces boil water advisory for almost 1 million Michigan residents
About 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The 23 communities included Flint, Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. Crews identified the location of the leak, which...
Michigan gets its first frost this morning
We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer declares emergency for 4 Metro Detroit counties as water main break affects thousands
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday’s water main break. This state of emergency follows the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center that was activated Saturday at 4 p.m. Officials say that crews...
fox2detroit.com
Luxury Michigan treehouse resort now open for reservations
IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's newest luxury living option has just opened in the form of a decadent treehouse fit for a vacation. Declared the state's first luxury treehouse resort, the remote location embeds vacationers in isolation, while giving them access to a bevy of activities from hiking and fishing, to animal scavenger hunts and lawn games.
14 Michigan beaches closed to swimming, under contamination advisories
As the weekend approaches, there are 14 Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in several counties following boil water advisory
On Sunday morning, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following the boil water advisory given to several communities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
