Incumbent Elrich wins Democratic primary race for Montgomery Co. Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Incumbent Marc Elrich has won by a paper-thin margin of 35 votes over challenger David Blair, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. The board-certified the votes Saturday, nearly a month after the election took place. On Friday, the election certification was delayed when...
fox5dc.com
Election officials certify results in democratic primary for Montgomery Co. Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Election officials in Montgomery County have certified election results in the Democratic race for Montgomery County Executive, and according to a tally incumbent Marc Elrich is the primary winner. According to the Maryland's Board of Election website, incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich now leads candidate David...
royalexaminer.com
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. certifies primary election results, door open for recount in county executive race
After Montgomery County’s Board of Elections certified results of the July 19 primary election, a close count between incumbent Democratic County Executive Marc Elrich and his challenger David Blair leaves open the possibility of a recount. With all 258 precincts reporting, the county election board certified their final count...
WTOP
Prince William Co. schools won’t require masks or conduct contract tracing under new COVID-9 protocols
As nearby counties gear up for the new school year, officials share more information on updated COVID-19 guidelines. Prince William County schools in Virginia will no longer conduct contact tracing or case investigation, according to a news release. “The COVID-19 student and staff protocols have been modified for the start...
Election certification delayed in Montgomery County, 102 provisional ballots still uncounted
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A very close primary race in Montgomery County may come down to approximately 100 provisional ballots that still need to be counted. The county had planned to begin the election certification process for the Democratic primary for County Executive on Friday, but was forced to delay the certification after an error involving missing and unopened ballot envelopes.
WTOP
Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich’s lead over Blair cut to 35 votes after review of provisional ballots found this week
This story was updated at 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022, to include the fact that the vote was certified. Incumbent Marc Elrich’s lead over Potomac businessman David Blair was cut to 35 votes in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive after Saturday’s review of 102 provisional ballots that were found this week.
fox5dc.com
Schools districts across DC area impacted by teacher shortages
School districts all across the DC region are struggling to hire teachers. This means many classrooms may have to deal with overcrowding due to being short staffed to start the year. The school year starts here in Prince William County on August 22nd and there are still hundreds of positions...
pagevalleynews.com
3-2 vote to ban stripping in Page County
August 14, 1986 — The Page County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Monday to draft an ordinance which would ban topless waitressing and bartending, massage parlors and public “stripping” in the county. County Attorney Rodger Smith will now write a legal opinion as to whether the supervisors...
ffxnow.com
Personnel emergency declared as FCPD tackles staffing challenges
The Fairfax County Police Department is under a personnel emergency amid a staffing shortage that has continued for several months. In a temporary shift, police officers are transitioning to two 12.5-hour shifts and working mandatory overtime, according to the FCPD. That departs from the standard staffing model of three 11.5-hour shifts.
WJLA
How a new 'Teacher Residency Program' is helping Fairfax Co. schools amid staff shortages
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools has launched a new 'Teacher Residency Program," with a goal of getting qualified educators into the classroom a bit more quickly amid a national teacher shortage. "It will work to deepen our pool," said FCPS' Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources...
WUSA
Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges
LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
Fairfax Co. launches new teacher residency program with hiring event
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With less than two weeks until the first day of school, the largest school system in our area is searching for educators with a strong academic background. In an effort to attract more teachers to classrooms, Fairfax County is launching a new teacher residency program.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. public schools return to mandatory mask policy
Prince George’s County public schools are requiring masks again ahead of the new academic year, citing the spread of a highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron subvariant. The Maryland school district said Friday that it had returned to a mandatory mask policy in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the easily spread BA.5 Omicron strain, which has spread farther and faster than its predecessors and fueled a rise in community transmission rates across the country.
Route 1 open after crash in Prince William
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the intersection of Richmond Highway and Port Potomac Avenue. All northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are currently closed in the area.
State of emergency in West Virginia due to correctional officer shortage
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for West Virginia. The reason: not enough correctional officers at state prisons. This state of emergency comes after governor justice tried to push through a bill to give correction officers in the eastern panhandle a 10,000 dollar raise but, that […]
Fairfax Times
FCPS staff members still fight for their health in mold-related cases
As students and staff at Fairfax County Public Schools prepare to return to the classroom, health issues caused by aging buildings remain a challenge. Teachers in the county are still concerned, and some are battling serious health conditions. For one teacher, the mold exposure has been catastrophic. Not only was...
