Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
rockvillenights.com
Greek Aroma Mediterranean Grill to open at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is expanding from Frederick to Montgomery County. Their new location will be in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. All meats served at Greek Aroma are halal. They will compete with Cava and Grill Kabob in the food court at the mall.
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
WTOP
Rosa Mexicano follows DC closing with Pentagon City opening
New York-based Rosa Mexicano will bring its frozen pomegranate margaritas and authentic Mexican menu to Pentagon City in Virginia’s Arlington County this fall. Rosa Mexicano will open a 4,200-square-foot restaurant with outdoor patio at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, next to Zara by the South Hayes Street entrance. It replaces the former Sugar Factory restaurant.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers; Over 15,000 Distributed So Far
As we noted back in May, Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. If all appointments are taken, check back on the page in a few days for new events. 4 to 5 events will be hosted every week through October 2022. As more computers are received this summer and fall, we will offer more appointments into 2023. Every person receiving a computer:
mymcmedia.org
Children Enter Drag Queen Story Hour Amid Support, Rainbow Flags
Families with young children passed through a ring of rainbow colors as they entered Drag Queen Story Hour Saturday morning at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. About 75 people, many waving rainbow flags, stood at all six entrances at the open air event to ensure that the children felt safe and enjoyed the activity. About two months ago, protestors shouted and disrupted a similar event in Downtown Silver Spring. Last month, the activists created a safe space at Kensington Library for the story hour.
Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer
Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland's Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while fishing on the Ocean City boat Billfisher. That exceeded Thursday's 71.5-pound (32.4-kilogram) white marlin caught by Keeley Megarity of Houston while on the "C- Student" boat from Southside Place, Texas. They received $197,000 for second place, open officials said Sunday.There were several other contest categories, including the blue marlin and tuna divisions, where the winners each won over $1.2 million, according to an open news release.The winning 511-pound (231.8-kilogram) blue marlin was landed by Bill Britt from Sandy Spring, Maryland, who was on board the "Cabana" out of Fenwick Island, Delaware. The tuna winners were Jason Hersh of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, who fished aboard the "Southern C's" out of Ocean City to reel in a bigeye of 247.5 pounds (112.3 kilograms).(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. Black Ministers Conference holds ‘prayer breakfast’ ahead of new school year
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Many parents in the DMV are getting ready to send their kids back to school. That includes students in Montgomery County, starting school on Aug. 29. So, to send them off with much encouragement and positivity, the group, known as the Black Ministers Conference of Montgomery County held a prayer breakfast Saturday morning.
mocoshow.com
Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently
Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
mocoshow.com
Miss Toya’s Creole House Now Open in Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. Menu items include Catfish & Grits, Garlic Butter Clams, Gumbo, Jambalaya, Oysters, Rib Eye, and Seafood Po Boy. According to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page, “Downtown Silver Spring, are you ready for the heat? Miss Toyas Creole House is finally open. It’s time for some great southern creole food, incredible drinks, friendly vibes, and a good time. Who’s ready? Miss Toyas is finally here. Let’s eat.”
WTOP
Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
WJLA
Anacostia firefighter works final shift after 30 years of service with DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON (7News) — Firefighter Linwood Armstrong worked his final shift Saturday after 30 years of service with DC Fire and EMS. The fire department tweeted the news congratulating Armstrong on his retirement. DC Fire and EMS said Armstrong served in Rescue Squad 3 in Anacostia.
tigerdroppings.com
Orthodox Jewish man shot dead while installing solar panels on a building.
BALTIMORE — Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building.
hyattsvillewire.com
Brentwood Company Seeks to Revolutionize Public Bathrooms
A Brentwood startup is using high-tech features to change the way public bathrooms work and they’ve already set up a pilot run on the Route 1 corridor. Throne Labs makes a portable, solar-powered bathroom with flushable toilets, fresh water for washing your hands and robust ventilation systems. To enter, you type in your cell phone number and respond to a text.
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville townhome
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at community center in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a community center in the Montrose neighborhood late Friday night, August 12, 2022. The assault was reported at a facility in the 1600 block of Martha Terrace at 11:11 PM. The Rollins Congressional Club is on that block.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Temporarily Close Montrose Store for Conversion to Its Upgraded Brand of ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’
Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will close its Montrose store by Saturday, Aug. 27, to complete a refurbishment and rebrand to its upgraded “Oak Barrel & Vine” retail line. The location may close sooner, depending on inventory. The upgraded store will reopen in late fall.
