wbaa.org
Water usage cuts anticipated for 7 Western states amid drought
Big cuts to water use are coming to seven Western states. In June, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming to devise plans to reduce their water consumption by 15% amid a worsening drought in the Colorado River Basin. The deadline for those plans looms this week.
wbaa.org
Some 2,000 mental health care clinicians in California are on strike
Almost 2,000 mental health care workers have walked off the job in California. They work for Kaiser Permanente, and they want their employer to hire more people - more psychologists, more social workers. Here's Lesley McClurg of our member station KQED in San Francisco. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Care delayed is care...
