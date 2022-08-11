ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Attorney: Pawtucket man videotaped kidnapping of man believed to be police informant

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
BOSTON — On Wednesday, a Pawtucket man pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges and admitted his role in the violent kidnapping of a man he and others mistakenly believed had been cooperating with police, law-enforcement officials in Massachusetts announced.

Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, one count of possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim or informant, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

“The defendant’s conduct is nothing short of horrifying. Mr. Basilici actively and willingly participated in a violent scheme to kidnap, beat and terrorize a victim who he wrongly believed was working with law enforcement," said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

The kidnapping charge stems from an investigation into an alleged Cape Cod drug-trafficking organization suspected of distributing large amounts of heroin on Cape Cod, as well as Pawtucket.

In April 2019, Basilici’s co-conspirators "lured a victim from Massachusetts to Rhode Island, where they kidnapped and held him," Rollins said, referring to court documents.

"The purpose of this kidnapping and assault was to retaliate against the victim because the co-conspirators erroneously believed the victim was cooperating with law enforcement, and the assailants repeatedly yelled at the victim for being a 'rat,' " Rollins said.

Basilici videotaped the 18-minute assault, and the videotape was later used to intimidate or attempt to intimidate others, she said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7.

