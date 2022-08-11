ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, OH

Here's what's new in New London Local Schools for the 2022-'23 school year

By Rachel Karas, Ashland Times Gazette
 4 days ago
New London Local Schools

Schools: New London Elementary, New London Middle School, New London High School

Superintendent: Bradley Romano

District office: 2 Wildcat Drive, New London

Office number: 419-929-1586

New faces:

  • Jennifer Yost - Elementary Principal
  • Stephanie Glasure - Curriculum Director
  • Kara Griswold - Director of Student Services
  • Lydia Edwards - Elementary Intervention
  • Jules Frazier - Elementary Social Worker
  • Molly Small - Speech
  • Elizabeth Mangan - MS Intervention
  • Kayleigh Zander - Elementary Music
  • Sarah Schafer - 8th Grade ELA
  • Courtney Shepherd - Food Service Supervisor
  • Samantha Matthews - Executive Secretary to the Superintendent / EMIS Coordinator

Back to School events:

  • Open House - Aug. 25
  • Elementary grades from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Grades 6 through 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Times Gazette correspondent Linda Hall contributed to this report.

