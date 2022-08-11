ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planting for pollinators with kids

By Ann Lovejoy
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
Many readers have asked about planting pollinator gardens with kids and grandkids. The good news is, it’s fun and easy to create a productive bed that’s as beautiful as it is bountiful, and you can start right now. Choose a base of hardy herbs, using several varieties each of rosemary, sage, oregano and lavender. Mix in long blooming perennials like catmint, centranthus, phlox and salvias, as well as Russian sage and yarrow. Add willing annuals like calendulas, cosmos, sunflowers and sweet alyssum. Now step back and let them rip!

Here’s some good news: smaller plants in 2- or 4-inch pots establish faster than larger ones and cost less, too. Though a new pollinator patch might look a bit sparse, don’t worry. These eager performers will quickly size up, so space them as far apart as the label suggests. Don’t be tempted to feed them: Most of these pollinator favorites prefer compost mulch over fertilizer, which can encourage foliage over flowers. You’ll need to water them regularly until their roots get established, but quite soon they’ll be largely independent (depending, of course, on the weather).

While native plants are the very best fodder for native pollinators, many bees will happily forage on long-flowering perennials. To keep the blossoms coming, deadhead selectively. As older stems falter, trim them close to the base, taking care not to cut off new stems already sprouting from the base. By the time those fresh stems are budded up and beginning to bloom, the remaining old stems are getting weary and ready to snip. They, too, will soon be replaced, and with careful trimming, many perennials will bloom almost continuously from late spring clear into autumn most years.

More good news is that pollinator gardens — or even small pollinator patches — truly do make a positive difference to our struggling bees. I recently had a lovely conversation with Charles Schafer, aka The Bee Guy, who brings some of his girls to the Bainbridge Island Farmers Market for show-and-tell sessions. I mentioned that my grandkids love seeing how many different kinds of bees they can identify in our busy little pollinator garden. He reminded me that many of our native bees are not great travelers, as European honeybees are. Mason bees, for instance, only roam 3,500 feet from their nest spaces, while many bumblebees spend most of their life within 1,000 yards of home.

The takeaway for gardeners is that if we plant enough nectar and pollen-producing plants to keep them well nourished, native bees will find places to live in and around our gardens. They’ll return year after year, secure in the passed-down knowledge of the resources we offer them in our yards and gardens.

That’s great, right? Yes, but it’s important to remember that many native bees are ground nesters, or nest in old stumps or fallen logs. Thus, human tidiness can destroy their homes and wipe out their families faster than they can reproduce. If we want to nurture pollinators, we need to be less concerned about keeping pollinator patches “clean and neat” and more careful not to disturb hibernating parents.

A good rule of thumb is to mulch with compost and/or wood chips each year and disturb the soil in a pollinator patch as little as possible. Do deadhead the perennials to encourage longer bloom. For a free supply of plants, let annuals ripen their seeds until the pods rattle and loose seeds spill out easily. Leave them in place to self-sow and they’ll return for years to come.

Contact Ann Lovejoy at 413 Madrona Way NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 or visit Ann’s blog at http://www.loghouseplants.com/blogs/greengardening/ and leave a question/comment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
