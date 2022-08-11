ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices in Texas: Where are they now vs. a year ago?

By Karim Noorani USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago
State gas prices fell for the eighth consecutive week and reached an average of $3.50 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in Texas has fallen about 67 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have ranged between $2.73 on Aug. 30, 2021, and $4.64 on June 13, 2022.

A year ago, the average gas price in Texas was $2.80 per gallon, representing a 25% annual increase.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $4.04, making prices in Texas about 13.4% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price has fallen for the eighth consecutive week.

Gas prices today:Track the lowest gas prices in Corpus Christi

