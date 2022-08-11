ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesis Products Inc. acquires division of Native Hardwoods

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 4 days ago
Elkhart-based Genesis Products Inc. has acquired the solid surface division of Native Hardwoods (Photo provided by Genesis Products Inc.)

Elkhart-based Genesis Products Inc., a manufacturer of interior components, has acquired the solid surface division of Native Hardwoods, a maker of hardwood and solid surface products.

The purchase expands the Genesis team and doubles its production capacity.

“This strategic acquisition will ramp up our production capacity into 2023,” said Jon Wenger, Genesis president and CEO. “It will also add nine team members with extensive experience in solid surface manufacturing and bring on new key accounts.”

Jim Edmundson, president and owner of Elkhart-based Native Hardwoods, said after 26 years of providing quality solid surface products, his company decided to focus on its core business, which is providing a broad range of hardwoods to the luxury RV market.

“In Genesis Products we found an organization that has the resources, team, and culture to continue to provide quality solid surface products with a strong customer focus,” he said.

Genesis supplies an assortment of products for RV interiors. The company seeks to become the leading RV countertop supplier and believes the addition of the Native Hardwoods solid surface business will help it achieve that goal.

In March, Genesis broke ground on a 10th plant in Goshen and will consolidate the Native Hardwood solid surface operations there when the plant is completed by year’s end. The Native Hardwood business unit will continue operating at its current location off of CR 17 in Elkhart until the new factory is completed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
