Mobile, AL

WPMI

Crime scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have established a crime scene perimeter at Dauphin Gate Apartments. Police have confirmed they responded to a call of one person being shot. A male victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Dollar General gets safety fines after Mobile store inspections

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPMI) — According to the Dept. of Labor, when federal workplace safety inspectors visited three Dollar General stores in Georgia earlier this year, they found exit routes obstructed, boxes of merchandise stacked unsafely and electrical panels hard to access, violations often cited at Dollar General locations. The...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Alma Bryant High School, Anna Booth Elementary send students home due to power outage

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alma Bryant High School sends students home due to power outage Monday. Due to a power outage, Bryant High School is dismissing classes immediately. Student drivers are being dismissed now. Buses will take bus riders home soon. Car riders should be picked up as soon as possible. If you cannot come and get your car rider students soon, we will keep them in a safe and secure place until you arrive.
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
WPMI

Gotcha Scooters to scoot out of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has confirmed the Gotcha scooters you see around town are going away. The dockless rental company Bolt mobility electric scooters, co-founded by runner Usain Bolt, has reportedly abruptly shuttered. In cities across the U.S. they've even outright ghosted some city officials.
MOBILE, AL
#Retirement#Mfrd Public Information
WPMI

Couple plans to build village for homeless in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A retired couple trying to make a difference along our Gulf Coast. They want to provide shelters to those who need it most in our homeless population through their non-profit corporation Driftwood Housing. The village will even take in married couples, which many places in...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Girl missing from Citronelle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — On August 12, 2022, Jamie Glenda Ott left the area of Robert Walker Road in Citronelle, Alabama and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jamie Glenda Ott, please contact the...
CITRONELLE, AL
WPMI

Daughter claims a Prichard cemetery moved her mother's headstone

A local woman is upset tonight after claiming Whispering Pines Cemetery in Prichard moved her mother's headstone. She said she noticed her mother's headstone was in the wrong place during renovations to expand the property. Not only is she concerned for her mother's headstone, but other families' graves are affected...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Housing Choice Voucher termination notices sent to more than 300 Mobile families

The Mobile Housing Authority announced Monday that Housing Choice Voucher termination notices have been sent to more than 300 families. The Mobile Housing Authority regretfully announces Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) termination notices have been sent to more than 300 families. The termination will be effective August 31st. Housing Assistance Payments...
MOBILE, AL

