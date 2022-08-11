MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alma Bryant High School sends students home due to power outage Monday. Due to a power outage, Bryant High School is dismissing classes immediately. Student drivers are being dismissed now. Buses will take bus riders home soon. Car riders should be picked up as soon as possible. If you cannot come and get your car rider students soon, we will keep them in a safe and secure place until you arrive.

BAYOU LA BATRE, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO