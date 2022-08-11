Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
North Carolina Chick-fil-A faces backlash for offering to pay ‘volunteer’ workers in chicken sandwiches
The operators of a Chick-fil-A in North Carolina have ended a controversial program in which they solicited "volunteers" to work the drive-thru in exchange for chicken sandwich vouchers. The Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C. issued the offer last week in a now-deleted post on Facebook. "We are looking for volunteers for...
Chipotle to pay $20m to 13,000 workers for violating rights in largest fair workweek settlement in US history
New York city mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced on Tuesday that the fast food giant Chipotle will pay some 13,000 workers a settlement of roughly $20m for violating their rights. The settlement, according to Mr Adams, is historic: it’s the largest fair workweek payout in US history and the largest worker protection settlement in the history of New York city — a landmark achievement for a resurgent labour movement and its allies.The city investigation that ultimately resulted in the settlement was triggered when a group of 160 Chipotle employees and the 32BJ Service Employees International Union...
realitytitbit.com
DC Cupcakes store seen on TLC set to reopen as owners deny ‘health hazards’
Remember TLC’s DC Cupcakes? The bakery has been closed with a sign stating it’s due to “health hazards” found by inspectors. The series followed sisters Sophie LaMontagne and Katherine Kallinis as they ran the store. However, they have said the closure was down to a license issue rather than health code violations and they hope to reopen soon.
