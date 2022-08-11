New York city mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced on Tuesday that the fast food giant Chipotle will pay some 13,000 workers a settlement of roughly $20m for violating their rights. The settlement, according to Mr Adams, is historic: it’s the largest fair workweek payout in US history and the largest worker protection settlement in the history of New York city — a landmark achievement for a resurgent labour movement and its allies.The city investigation that ultimately resulted in the settlement was triggered when a group of 160 Chipotle employees and the 32BJ Service Employees International Union...

