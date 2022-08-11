ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA

A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
Enjoy A Jurassic Sized Experience At Upstate New York’s Dino Zone

Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Upstate New York's only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit. Dino Zone is located in the newly renovated Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital located at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST). Visitors will learn what...
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo

If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
15 Best Waterfalls in the Adirondacks (Tallest & Most Beautiful)

When people want to relieve their everyday stress, they often seek out nature. Taking a hike into the forest and sitting at a waterfall can be quite tranquil and nourishing. A trip to the Adirondack Park of New York can connect you back to nature simply by visiting one of the area’s many waterfalls. The Adirondack Mountain Reserve (AMR) is a magnificent place to explore, where you’ll discover beautiful waterfalls and hiking trails.
Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world, according to Forbes,. With 107 billionaire residents, worth over $640 billion, The Big Apple is home...
What’s Happening to All of New York’s Bees?

To many people, bees are simply an insect designed for the sole purpose of making grown men shriek in fear. But they serve an important ecological function and their numbers in New York are declining. According to a study done by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, bees...
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State

Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
The Neatest Grilling Idea In New York State In Decades

There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Forecast: Cooler Now, But What About the Rest of August?

The beginning of August certainly has served up the "dog days of summer" for the Mohawk Valley with some of the hottest and most humid days we've seen in quite some time. Now, as more seasonable temperatures move into the area, what do forecasters predict for the remainder of August?
Bankrupt Cité restaurant owned by ex-NY first lady sold for $4.15M

A bankrupt rooftop restaurant in Lake Point Tower owned for decades by New York’s former first lady will be sold to the owner of a Mexican restaurant chain. A venture led by Al Lotfi agreed to buy the Cité restaurant, on the 70th floor of the high-rise, for $4.15 million, Crain’s reported. The sale, which still needs a judge’s approval, would end a years-long legal battle between the courts and the restaurant’s owner, Evangeline Gouletas.
Much-needed rain could fall, but not for everyone

Monday August 15, 2022 — It has been very dry across Western New York and the Finger Lakes since the beginning of June. Rainfall is about 4.5 inches below normal for the summer, at just over four inches fallen. Monday afternoon, though, some areas could see a little bit of help. Now, any rainfall Monday or through the course of the week will by no means eliminate the deficit that's present, but each drop helps.
Important Changes To Your Pharmacy In New York State

There has been a few changes to pharmacies across New York State that have taken place since your last visit. As we are coming out of the worst pandemic in the United States and across the globe, health officials are still trying to save lives on another front. While the...
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York.

