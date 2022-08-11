ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Forever No. 1: Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Magic’

By Joe Lynch
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Forever No. 1 is a Billboard series that pays special tribute to the recently deceased artists who achieved the highest honor our charts have to offer — a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single — by taking an extended look back at the chart-topping songs that made them part of this exclusive club. Here, we honor the late Olivia Newton-John , who died this week at age 73, with Joe Lynch, Billboard’s executive digital director, east coast, celebrating the fact that flops can beget bops, as was the case with 1980’s Xanadu and its hit single “Magic,” her fourth No. 1.

At the outset of Xanadu , the Olivia Newton-John-starring musical that followed Grease by two years, we see the one-time Sandy Olsson in a role that’s neither shy schoolgirl nor leathery vixen. Instead, she’s a roller-skating Grecian Muse from Mount Olympus who breezes into the life of a struggling artist — played by Michael Beck, hot off 1979’s The Warriors . After smooching him in the street and rolling away, they have their first real interaction inside a derelict theater, where the still-skating Muse teases and flirts with the confounded artist, as the strains of “Magic” echo throughout the empty space.

Like the entire Xanadu experience, “Magic” aims for a mixture of the strange and the sweet; unlike the film, which tanked at the box office in 1980 and helped inspire the creation of the Golden Raspberry Awards, the soundtrack’s lead single connected with audiences, becoming her fourth No. 1 on the Hot 100 when it unseated Billy Joel’s “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” (on the chart dated Aug. 2), and staying there for four consecutive weeks.

Much like Xanadu , “Magic” – written and produced by John Farrar, who worked with her on previous No.1s “I Honestly Love You,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “You’re the One That I Want” with John Travolta — doesn’t seem quite right at the start. The guitar tone is unusual, with the first chord strummed down and the second one up, making it feel, for a moment, as if the second chord was an accident on the part of the guitarist. It’s a mildly clanging, Pretenders-lite guitar riff that hints at discordant, but never quite goes there; sure enough, by the time the riff has rolled around for the fourth time, you’re beguiled by a tune that’s a touch off but unexpectedly angelic.

Perhaps that’s what Xanadu director Robert Greenwald, who would go on to helm documentaries targeting everything from Wal-Mart to the Iraq War to Rupert Murdoch, was hoping for when he paired Newton-John with Golden Era Hollywood icon Gene Kelly for a musical fantasy film with a soundtrack by Farrar and Electric Light Orchestra mastermind Jeff Lynne: Something that reads odd on paper but achieves a strange magic in practice. The thing is, unlike “Magic” (which wrapped 1980 as the third biggest song on Billboard ‘s Year-End Hot 100), the film hits unusual notes without finding its groove — and most tragically, it fails to fail too spectacularly, meaning it’s not quite a so-bad-it’s-good cult classic, either.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, FOREVER NO. 1:
“I Honestly Love You” (1974) | “Have You Never Been Mellow” (1975) | “You’re the One That I Want” (1978)

One thing that does, work, however, in this stately pleasure dome is the music. ONJ presides over the hit soundtrack (No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart), which features an exhilarating mix of big band and hard rock on “Dancin'”; a delirious title track that answers the question, “What if Olivia Newton-John fronted ELO instead of Jeff Lynne?”; and a lovely ballad in the classic ONJ/Farrar vein with “Suspended in Time.”

But the centerpiece is “Magic,” which preceded the film’s release by three months and glided to the top spot of the Hot 100 by the time it hit theaters. “Come take my hand, you should know me/ I’ve always been in your mind” sings Newton-John at the top of the song. It’s a beautiful vocal, yes, but also a brilliant performance as an actor; her tones – cooing and ethereal on the verses, warm and throaty on the chorus – are perfectly suited to the role of Kira, who turns out to be Terpsichore, the Greek Muse of dance and chorus.

Unlike the Christian religion that followed, the Greeks liked their immortal gods to be fallible and fleshy, terrifying and tantalizing at the same time. And the Muses — lithe, gorgeous women who inspired poets and bards while remaining forever elusive and a bit dangerous (nine presumptuous girls were turned into screeching birds for daring to liken themselves to the daughters of Zeus and Mnemosyne) — were such a compelling part of Greek mythology that, wouldn’t you know it, “muse” is still the word we use to describe those who inspire artists to this day.

While the movie certainly hasn’t gone down as essential viewing, even for Newton-John fans, the fact that she played a classical Muse on the big screen seems even more fitting now that the world is mourning her loss at the age of 73. Following the news of her death, everyone from Mariah Carey to Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Go’s to Keith Urban shared how much she inspired and meant to them, not only as a singer/actor but as a human being who went above and beyond to make the world a better place.

While Xanadu gave Newton-John the chance to work with one of the singing/dancing Hollywood greats who inspired her, she certainly went on to solidify her status as a pop icon in her own right. And part of that journey was “Magic,” her fourth No. 1 hit and an enchanting ode to love and artistic creation that set her up for what would later become her biggest hit, the monster smash “Physical.” But as a Forever No. 1, “Magic” remains just that.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

The Chicks Remember Olivia Newton-John With Cover of ‘Grease’ Classic ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’

The Chicks paid tribute to late singer/actress Olivia Newton-John during their concert at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington on Saturday (Aug. 13). Prior to performing a heartfelt rendition of Newton-John’s Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines shared a few words with the audience about the impact the late singer/actress had on her childhood. “We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John,” Maines said. “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from, like, 4 to 12 (years old), and then I only wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kathy Hilton Says Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Were ‘Having the Best Time’ at Their Wedding

Kathy Hilton is dishing the details about attending Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s wedding in June. During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Watch What Happens Live appearance on Wednesday (Aug. 10), she was asked about the pop star and fitness trainer’s nuptials, and shared how intimate of an event it was. “Donatella, Madonna … it was a very small group. Drew Barrymore … we were all just in a small group. Forty-nine people. It was beautiful,” Hilton shared. “And he is very cute. Sam … oh my goodness. I met him once before, but this guy’s hot and they were...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Greenwald
Person
Jeff Lynne
Person
Belinda Carlisle
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
John Farrar
Person
John Travolta
Billboard

Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Scores Second Week Atop Billboard Hot 100

Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” banks a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after the song became her eighth leader on the list. Concurrently, two team-ups by three stars each debut in the Hot 100’s top 10: DJ Khaled‘s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, at No. 5, and benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg‘s “Bad Decisions,” at No. 10. Among other feats, the former – which premieres atop the Streaming Songs chart and updates the Bee Gees’ 1970s disco classic – is Drake’s record-breaking 30th top five Hot 100 hit and his...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Beyonce Holds Off Eminem on Australia’s Albums Chart

Beyonce beats Eminem to score a second week on Australia’s chart throne, while a pair of Olivia Newton-John albums return to the top ten, just days after her death. On the new ARIA Albums Chart, published Friday (Aug. 12), Bey’s Renaissance (via Columbia/Sony) stays on top, to head off Eminem’s fast-starting Curtain Call 2 (Interscope/Universal), new at No. 2 for the week’s top debut. Australians are showing their love for homegrown stage and screen icon Olivia Newton-John by turning to her greatest hits. ONJ’s career retrospective, Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits (Sony), bounces to No. 5 on the ARIA Albums Chart, while the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Documentary on Elvis Presley’s Riveting ’68 Comeback Special’ Coming From Program’s Director Steve Binder: Exclusive

Hot on the heels of the success of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the third-highest grossing music biopic since the 1970s, Steve Binder, the Emmy-winning director of Elvis Presley’s electrifying ’68 Comeback Special, is producing a documentary about the experience. Elvis & Steve: The Making of the ’68 Comeback Special will delve into the behind-the-scenes drama that seemed to loom over almost every frame of the NBC program that catapulted Presley back into people’s homes and hearts. Binder and his Rodan Productions have begun pre-production on the 2023 documentary that will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the show. “I’m truly the only one who...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Documentary#Strange Magic#Rock And Roll#Grecian Muse
Billboard

Jonas Brothers ‘Had Such an Incredible Time’ With Their Vegas Residency, They’re Adding More Dates

The Jonas Brothers are burnin’ up Sin City for another go-around. On Monday (Aug. 15), the band announced that they’ve added a second string of dates to their Las Vegas residency for this fall. “VEGAS! We’re coming back to play 3 more shows this November,” the sibling act wrote on their official Instagram account. “We had such an incredible time playing shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, so we decided to add a few more before 2022 ends. Just like last time, we will be playing a different set list every single night…Fanclub presale starts 8/16 at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Lizzo Creates a ‘Truth Hurts’ Sequel With New ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ Music Video: Watch

Two times now, we’ve seen things go wrong for Lizzo while she’s wearing a bridal gown, and two times, we’ve also seen Lizzo realize that she’s “100% that b—h” regardless. In the new music video for her track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” released on Monday (Aug. 15), the 34-year-old hitmaker re-creates the “Truth Hurts” wedding scene from her breakthrough single’s 2017 music video, in which she learned that she definitely doesn’t need a man — but this time, she’s figuring out that opening herself up to love isn’t necessarily a bad thing either. In the new video, Lizzo is dressed...
MUSIC
Billboard

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Blasts Kevin Federline for Posting Videos, Warns of ‘Legal Issues’

Britney Spears’ lawyer is speaking out about her ex-husband Kevin Federline, warning that the former backup dancer has created “legal issues for himself” with his recent public statements and Instagram posts about the pop star and their two children. In a statement shared with Billboard, attorney Mathew Rosengart – who famously repped Spears in the successful fight to end her legal conservatorship – said Federline’s recent actions were “abhorrent” and had “violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children.” “In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself, including,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele Shares the Stories Behind ‘Easy on Me,’ ‘Hello’ & More Songs: Watch

Adele dished on the stories behind her catalog of smash hits on Monday (Aug. 15) in a new video for ELLE. “I think my lyrics have probably changed a bit over time in terms of my vocabulary growing, considering that I started out when I was 19,” she said while playing “Life in Lyrics” with the magazine. “Definitely read loads more books and stuff like that since then. So I think my imagination has grown and therefore my lyrics have progressed. “But, you know, they always tell about the same thing: me,” the singer continued. “And, seemingly, my failed relationships. Which is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Here Are All the Hot 100 Records That Drake Has (And Hasn’t) Broken

Every new Drake release brings its share of Billboard chart history, and his new collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, “Staying Alive,” is no different. Earlier this year, he became the first solo male in history to debut atop the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously twice, thanks to his latest LP Honestly, Nevermind and its single “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage. Now, he secures the honor of the artist with the most top five hits in Hot 100 history, with 30, as DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive,” on which he and Lil Baby are featured, debuts at No. 5 on...
MUSIC
Billboard

‘The Beatles: Get Back’: Where to Buy It on Blu-Ray & DVD

The Beatles: Get Back is still in stock, but that may not last very long. Ringo Starr went viral over the weekend after posting a picture of his feet along with a Blu-ray copy of the film, which won for best streaming docuseries non-fiction at the Hollywood Critic’s Association’s HCA TV Awards on Sunday (Aug. 14). Peter Jackson’s epic documentary series, featuring previously unseen footage of the Beatles’ 1969 recording session was initially slated for release on Blu-ray and DVD in February, but the date was pushed back to July. Physical copies of the documentary are available at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best...
MOVIES
Billboard

Chrissy Teigen Shares She’s in Her ‘Least Fun Stage’ in Pregnancy Selfie: ‘Just Be Huge Already’

Chrissy Teigen showed off her growing baby bump on Sunday (Aug. 14) in a new selfie on social media. In the snap, the model and cookbook author poses in a black oversized blazer, skirt and matching top with her midriff exposed. “The in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please!!!!” she wrote in the caption, before poking fun at her hairstylist hilariously trying to hide up against the wall. “Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don’t worry we can’t see you!!” Teigen first revealed she was pregnant with a giddy and vulnerable announcement earlier in...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele ‘Is Obsessed With’ Boyfriend Rich Paul, Addresses Engagement Rumors: ‘I’ve Never Been In Love Like This’

After keeping the specifics of her relationship quiet for months, Adele has finally addressed the engagement rumors swirling around her and boyfriend Rich Paul. In a new cover story for Elle, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about how happy she is in her romance before putting an end to the unrelenting rumors that she and the high-profile sports agent have plans to tie the knot. According to the new interview, it was only after being asked flat out whether or not she was engaged several different times that Adele finally gave the publication a straight answer — but before that, she...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and Maneskin Added as 2022 VMAs Performers

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and Måneskin have been added to the lineup of performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The show is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Lizzo is set to perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her second major-label studio album Special, which recently entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2. The song, the follow-up to her No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 smash “About Damn Time,” has so far reached No. 84 on that chart. Lizzo is up for four awards this year,...
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Expecting Third Baby With Wife Hannah

Dan + Shay vocalist and songwriter Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah Billingsley are expecting their third child and are set to add another boy to their family. The couple shared the happy news via a video on social media Friday (Aug. 12), captioning the post: “Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired.” They are already parents to two boys, Asher and Ames — and judging by the sweet video clip, it seems the two brothers were hoping for a little sister. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Love Mooney (@hannah.billingsley) Asher, 5, made his wishes clear, but took the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Taylor Swift, Ashley Gorley to Be Honored During Nashville Songwriter Awards

Taylor Swift and Ashley Gorley will be special honorees during the upcoming Nashville Songwriter Awards from the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). Swift will be named songwriter-artist of the decade, while Gorley will be named songwriter of the decade during the event, slated to be held Sept. 20 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The decade award winners are determined by their cumulative songwriting successes in the designated years. Gorley and Swift are being honored for their songwriting accolades from 2010 to 2019, and points are calculated based on the percentage of songwriting credit in a Nashville-associated song, according to each song’s performance on...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame Celebrates 10th-Anniversary with 2022 La Musa Awards: Honorees, Date, & More

The Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame (LSHOF) has unveiled its 2022 inductees and La Musa Awards honorees, Billboard can exclusively announce. Honoring the outstanding songwriters and composers across all genres of Latin music, LSHOF will host its 10th anniversary with the induction and special awards gala held for the first time on Oct. 13 at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The star-studded guests confirmed for La Musa Awards include José Feliciano, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Draco Rosa, Erika Ender, La India, Luis Figueroa, Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Fofé (Circo), Jesús Molina, Julio Iglesias,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy