ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Some Alabama IV therapy businesses letting ‘unqualified’ employees treat patients, health investigation shows

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrL5v_0hDhi6LH00

ALABAMA (WHNT) – State health officials say there will be changes to the way some Alabama intravenous therapy businesses are allowed to operate after an investigation found the businesses were allowing unqualified people to practice medicine.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners (ABME) said these businesses offer “a menu of additives” to basic IV saline bags, often marketing them as a “cocktail” or “infusion” that can cure dehydration, headaches, nausea, hangovers, and other medical conditions.

Where is Governor Kay Ivey lately?

The ABME says its investigation found numerous instances where a medically unqualified or underqualified person was evaluating, diagnosing, and treating patients at a substantial number of these types of businesses in Alabama. While some IV businesses have an association with a physician, in most instances, the doctor was not on site and had no interaction with any patients.

After the investigation, representatives from multiple retail IV businesses requested that ABME clarify the legality of their operations.

The board issued a declaratory ruling in response that is meant to ensure retail IV businesses comply with Alabama law.

The board ruled that from now on:

Train hits, kills pedestrian near Lee High School
  • A physician or a physician assistant (PA), a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (CRNP) or a Certified Nurse-Midwife (CNM) must personally evaluate patients, diagnose patients and make treatment recommendations.
  • The physician or PA, CRNP or CNM must create medical records about the patient that comply with Alabama law.
  • A prescription must first be issued by the physician or PA, CRNP or CNM before IV therapy can be administered.

“Patient safety is our top priority and we will take appropriate action whenever an investigation reveals someone in Alabama is practicing medicine without a license,” said William Perkins, Executive Director of the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners in a statement. “We want to make sure clinic operators and the public understand what is required for these businesses to operate legally in Alabama.”

The Board is also working with the Alabama Board of Pharmacy to ensure that the IV medications used in these businesses are obtained from legitimate and properly permitted sources.

“The Board of Pharmacy works diligently to ensure that all sources of medications are reviewed for compliance with Alabama’s statutes and regulations,” said Donna Yeatman, Executive Secretary of the Alabama Board of Pharmacy. “We will work collaboratively with the Board of Medical Examiners to address any activities that violate these laws.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 6

Related
MSNBC

A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”

As soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, abortion became illegal in Alabama immediately. While the decision was a major blow, abortion rights advocates in the state had been leaping over hurdles and red tape to provide care for years before the fall of Roe. Ali Velshi visited the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa. The clinic can no longer provide abortion or even advise patients where to get one, but the facility still provides crucial services for the community: pre-natal care, contraceptive care, annual exams and more. The clinic's operations director, Robin Marty, describes the litany of anti-abortion forces on the ground that seek to confuse, mislead, and intimidate pregnant patients every day.Aug. 14, 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MSNBC

“Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”

Ali traveled to Tuscaloosa, AL to tour one of the state's clinics -- the West Alabama Women's Center -- which was forced to stop providing abortions the day Roe was overturned. The staff there -- including the clinic's operations director, Robin Marty -- is determined to keep the clinic open and do whatever it can to legally support pregnant people across the state - stopping short of abortion care. In a candid interview that spanned more than an hour, the clinic’s operations director Robin Marty brought him up to speed on what abortion care in the state looks like at this juncture. “I hope that at some point the legislature understands is that they aren't shutting down abortion clinics -- they're overburdening hospitals that were already in crisis.” Hospitals are “overwhelmed,” says Marty. Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care in general, that if you go into a hospital that has all of these pressing needs, they're gonna put you aside because they figure it's ‘just a pregnancy issue.’”Aug. 13, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
apr.org

COVID-19 cases once again on the rise in Alabama

Nearly all Alabama counties are at heightened risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports most of the counties in the state have a high community transmission level of the coronavirus. The CDC recommends residents mask indoors and get regularly tested as symptoms present themselves. The Alabama Department of Public Health is encouraging the same precautions.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
apr.org

Federal grant to fund Alabama test program to control traffic jams

The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending $5 million dollars to Alabama for a test program to better handle traffic congestion. The state program is called the Proactive Route Operations to Avert Congestion in Traffic or PROACT for short. The test project is supposed to use advanced traffic technologies and decision support tools to funnel traffic more efficiently around on I-65 around the city of Cullman. The plan includes advanced road weather tools, technologies and signal management systems. DOT is funding ten of these test projects nationally through a program called the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment, or ATCMTD. Over $45 million dollars will be spent to test ideas to improve mobility in underserved communities.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

New regulations for IV wellness businesses in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve probably seen the IV wellness businesses popping up across Alabama. The treatments are advertised as a quick solution for dehydration, hangovers, fatigue to name a few. The state issued new, important regulations for these businesses on Thursday, August 11, 2022. This news comes after...
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
alreporter.com

Opinion | Alabama: It’s a pity

Let’s call it what it is. The law the Alabama Legislature passed this year that unconstitutionally restricts the kind of health care parents and physicians are allowed to administer for transgender teenagers was just cruel politics. Transgender kids found themselves targets of the bully Republicans who used them as...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intravenous Therapy#Unqualified#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#State#Lee High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WRBL News 3

Ivey’s office addresses concerns over the Alabama governor’s health

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Rumors about the health of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey have been circulating on social media, with posts claiming she is ill. The rumors have suggested that Ivey’s cancer has returned. In September 2019, Ivey was diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer. She underwent radiation treatment for a small malignancy on her lung and […]
WKRG News 5

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy