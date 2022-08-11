Macklemore Crashed A Random Wedding At His Hotel & Everyone Lost Their Minds (VIDEO)

What would you do if the wedding crasher at your big day was none other than Macklemore?

A newlywed couple in Albuquerque, New Mexico got an impromptu show from the Thrift Shop singer over the weekend, and it looks like it was a totally epic night.

The singer filmed the whole thing and posted the highlights to his Instagram account, where hundreds of thousands of people have watched it since Wednesday.

"Yo, it's Macklemore," he says at the beginning of the video. "There's a wedding happening right now in my hotel in Albuquerque, and I'm about to crash it."

The video shows Macklemore joining the party and dancing with the guests.

Then he approaches the DJ and asks for the mic. That's typically a no-go for wedding DJs, but the guy did the right thing in this case and handed over the microphone.

Macklemore then gave everyone a preview of his new song Maniac, and the video shows the newlyweds absolutely loving it.

"Can I be an honorary member of your guys' family?" he asks at the end of the video, prompting plenty of cheers from the crowd.

Fans loved the stunt on Instagram, with one user dubbing it a "priceless" move.

Others were lining up with requests.

"Come to my wedding," wrote one woman.

"Can you come to my wedding pleeeeaaaassseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee," added another, even more enthusiastic user.

You can't blame them for asking, especially since this isn't the first time Macklemore has done something like this.

Back in 2016, the rapper showed up at a South Asian wedding that was being held in the same Washington, D.C. hotel where he was staying at the time. He posted about the stunt on Snapchat, where he revealed that his mom pushed him to do it.

So if you're planning a hotel wedding, try to line it up with Macklemore's touring schedule and you might just get lucky!