ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Macklemore Crashed A Random Wedding At His Hotel & Everyone Lost Their Minds (VIDEO)

By Josh Elliott
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVvAG_0hDhi3h600

What would you do if the wedding crasher at your big day was none other than Macklemore?

A newlywed couple in Albuquerque, New Mexico got an impromptu show from the Thrift Shop singer over the weekend, and it looks like it was a totally epic night.

The singer filmed the whole thing and posted the highlights to his Instagram account, where hundreds of thousands of people have watched it since Wednesday.

"Yo, it's Macklemore," he says at the beginning of the video. "There's a wedding happening right now in my hotel in Albuquerque, and I'm about to crash it."

The video shows Macklemore joining the party and dancing with the guests.

Then he approaches the DJ and asks for the mic. That's typically a no-go for wedding DJs, but the guy did the right thing in this case and handed over the microphone.

Macklemore then gave everyone a preview of his new song Maniac, and the video shows the newlyweds absolutely loving it.

"Can I be an honorary member of your guys' family?" he asks at the end of the video, prompting plenty of cheers from the crowd.

Fans loved the stunt on Instagram, with one user dubbing it a "priceless" move.

Others were lining up with requests.

"Come to my wedding," wrote one woman.

"Can you come to my wedding pleeeeaaaassseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee," added another, even more enthusiastic user.

You can't blame them for asking, especially since this isn't the first time Macklemore has done something like this.

Back in 2016, the rapper showed up at a South Asian wedding that was being held in the same Washington, D.C. hotel where he was staying at the time. He posted about the stunt on Snapchat, where he revealed that his mom pushed him to do it.

So if you're planning a hotel wedding, try to line it up with Macklemore's touring schedule and you might just get lucky!

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macklemore
105.5 The Fan

The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation

My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
BOISE, ID
TheDailyBeast

Star of ‘Street Outlaws: Fastest in America’ Dies in Fiery Crash

Ryan Fellows, star of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died after he crashed his car while filming a race for the TV series near Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Fellows was racing another driver on Sunday morning when he lost control of his gold Nissan 24oz. The car flipped and burst into flames near the finish line. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a spokesperson for Discovery said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” Street Outlaws is a documentary series that follows street racers around America. In a GoFundMe, Fellows’ family described him as “a road ‘warrior’” who was “admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.” Read it at TMZ
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Thrift Shop#Dj#Wedding Party
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

36K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy